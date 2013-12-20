Search
gender disparity
1 day ago
Women must have a seat at the table in Japan
The gender gap of all sorts in Japan continues to be disappointing, opines Kyoko Matsushita, CEO of WPP in Japan—saying action is needed and it's needed now.
Dec 20, 2013
Asia’s ad women still earn less than men but the gap narrows at small companies: Font
ASIA PACIFIC - Average salaries in advertising and marketing stayed flat this year, compared to 2012, but larger companies continue to show greater gender disparity, according to a Font Talent report.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins