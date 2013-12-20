gender disparity

Women must have a seat at the table in Japan
1 day ago
Kyoko Matsushita

Women must have a seat at the table in Japan

The gender gap of all sorts in Japan continues to be disappointing, opines Kyoko Matsushita, CEO of WPP in Japan—saying action is needed and it's needed now.

Asia’s ad women still earn less than men but the gap narrows at small companies: Font
Dec 20, 2013
Sophie Chen

Asia’s ad women still earn less than men but the gap narrows at small companies: Font

ASIA PACIFIC - Average salaries in advertising and marketing stayed flat this year, compared to 2012, but larger companies continue to show greater gender disparity, according to a Font Talent report.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

3 Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

4 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

5 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

6 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

7 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

8 SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

9 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

10 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand