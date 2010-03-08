essence media

Search
2 days ago
Beyond empathy: Building for client breakthroughs with agency leadership
Empathy will only get you so far when balancing the client-agency relationship, shares EssenceMediacom's APAC COO Josh Gallagher. The rest lies in the unpredictable space that fosters true innovation.
Mar 8, 2010
Universal McCann takes Panasonic in Australia
SYDNEY - Universal McCann (UM) has won the media buying and planning business for electronics giant Panasonic in Australia, following a three-way pitch against OMD and Ikon Communications.
