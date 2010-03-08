essence media

Beyond empathy: Building for client breakthroughs with agency leadership
2 days ago
Josh Gallagher

Empathy will only get you so far when balancing the client-agency relationship, shares EssenceMediacom's APAC COO Josh Gallagher. The rest lies in the unpredictable space that fosters true innovation.

Universal McCann takes Panasonic in Australia
Mar 8, 2010
Jane Leung

SYDNEY - Universal McCann (UM) has won the media buying and planning business for electronics giant Panasonic in Australia, following a three-way pitch against OMD and Ikon Communications.

