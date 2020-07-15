Search
chinese super league
Jul 15, 2020
Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.
Feb 22, 2010
Chinese Super League soccer scandal keeps sponsors on the sidelines
Famous brands are reluctant to lend their names to the Chinese Super League (CSL) until corruption within the sport is kicked into touch. Four title sponsors in less than six years include Siemens, British telecom vendor Iphox, Chinese brewery Kingway and incumbent Pirelli.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins