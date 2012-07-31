Search
Jul 31, 2012
Guinness tipped to appoint Saatchi & Saatchi for direct and digital business
HONG KONG & SHANGHAI - Guinness, whose previous campaigns were mainly above-the-line, has reportedly sought out Saatchi & Saatchi to handle its digital and direct accounts.
