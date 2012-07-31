activity

Adland records highest monthly M&A activity since start of 2020
11 hours ago
James Kesner

Adland records highest monthly M&A activity since start of 2020

Campaign AI M&A watch: There were 74 marketing services deals in July.

Guinness tipped to appoint Saatchi & Saatchi for direct and digital business
Jul 31, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Guinness tipped to appoint Saatchi & Saatchi for direct and digital business

HONG KONG & SHANGHAI - Guinness, whose previous campaigns were mainly above-the-line, has reportedly sought out Saatchi & Saatchi to handle its digital and direct accounts.

