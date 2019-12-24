2020 trends

What does 2020 hold for the not-so-Wild West of influencer marketing?
Dec 24, 2019
Edward East

Influencer marketing might have a bad rap, but it is set to make its presence felt even more over the next year, so ignore it at your peril.

From mobile video to commerce: Facebook's 2020 social media trends
Dec 23, 2019
Benjamin Joe

Facebook's VP of Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets discusses how businesses can set themselves up to ride Asia's digital wave in 2020.

The state of social media: what lies ahead for marketers?
Dec 16, 2019
Charles Tidswell

Socialbakers' VP of JAPAC reviews the biggest events in social media over the past year, and what trends lie ahead.

