Search
2020 trends
Dec 24, 2019
What does 2020 hold for the not-so-Wild West of influencer marketing?
Influencer marketing might have a bad rap, but it is set to make its presence felt even more over the next year, so ignore it at your peril.
Dec 23, 2019
From mobile video to commerce: Facebook's 2020 social media trends
Facebook's VP of Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets discusses how businesses can set themselves up to ride Asia's digital wave in 2020.
Dec 16, 2019
The state of social media: what lies ahead for marketers?
Socialbakers' VP of JAPAC reviews the biggest events in social media over the past year, and what trends lie ahead.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins