Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

The Interactive Advertising Bureau Southeast Asia and India has announced the digital industry association’s 2023-'24 regional board welcoming five new members namely Chiradeep Gupta from Unilever, Genelle Hung from AppLovin, Kiranjeet Purba from Foodpanda, Dave Yang from Grab Ads, and Saurabh Dangwal from Spotify.

R3 has appointed digital advertising analyst Joanna O’Connell as EVP, innovation, across its agency, media and transformation practices. With more than twenty years of industry experience, O’Connell provides R3’s clients with access to unparalleled expertise in areas like programmatic, data privacy and audience addressability. In her role as a consultant advisor, she will also advance R3’s proprietary methodologies and frameworks to further the efficiency and effectiveness of digital marketing. Before R3, O'Connell was previously VP, principal analyst at Forrester.

Shemaroo Entertainment, a media and entertainment giant in India, has appointed Anuja Trivedi as chief marketing officer. Trivedi will lead the company's overall marketing strategy and will be responsible for driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and strengthening consumer engagement. She will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the executive committee.

Dentsu Creative has appointed Dan Paris as chief growth and product officer, APAC. Paris will report to Cheuk Chiang, CEO of Dentsu Creative, APAC. In this new role, Paris will focus on driving growth with regional clients and bringing new modern creative products to market across APAC. Before joining Dentsu, Dan was regional business development director at TBWA Asia and head of specialist agencies, TBWA World Health and The Integer Group, bringing almost almost three decades of expertise in agency leadership, network client leadership, and leading integrated disciplines across brand and commerce marketing. Based in Singapore for over 20 years, Paris has provided strategic counsel to a diverse host of key international clients, including FMCG, retail, automotive, healthcare, airline and travel, and B2B in the UK and Asia Pacific.

Outbrain has promoted Ayal Steiner to a global role as executive vice president of brand solutions. Based in Australia, he will oversee innovative solutions for brands and agencies. Steiner joined Outbrain in 2012 as general manager of ANZ.

Salterbaxter, Publicis’ sustainability consultancy, has elevated Stu Wragg to Australian managing director. As a founding member of the Salterbaxter Australia, launched last August, Wragg spent the last nine months as chief strategy officer, while holding the same title at Publicis PR agency, Herd MSL. The consultancy has also appointed sustainability specialist Tess Ariotti as lead consultant, advisory. Ariottis has 15 years of in-house experience in building and implementing CSR and sustainability strategies and programmes for Samsung, Allianz Insurance and Westpac Group.

Lemma has appointed Swaminathan Iyer as director of connected TV (CTV) for Southeast Asia. Iyer brings over 20 years of experience in the digital and CTV space, having held leadership roles at DigiAdapt, Paramount, Yahoo, amongst others.

Flinders University has promoted Bev Bury to chief marketing officer, effective from 15 May. Bury has been director of marketing operations since August 2022. Prior to joining Flinders University, she worked in various senior marketing roles across tourism bodies in Australia, such as general manager of marketing and creative services at the South Australian Tourism Commission and Tourism NT.

GrowthOps Asia collaborated with Malaysia Airlines to revamp the collaborated withto revamp the carrier’s website , optimising the website and improving the overall user experience, aiming to provide a seamless digital customer journey to all travellers, from ticket booking to online check-in.

Capital A Berhad, the holding company of the world’s best low-cost airline AirAsia, has launched 'A irasia brand co.' (abc.), a new entity dedicated to further enhancing the reach and impact of its AirAsia brand worldwide. The company has also appointed Rudy Khaw as CEO of Airasia brand co.

