Move and win roundup: Week of March 22, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover marh 22 through 26, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Livewire, a new global company focused on gametech, entertainment and marketing has launched across APAC. Founded by programmatic leader Brad Manuel this venture will focus on in-game and around game marketing and Programmatic Marketing in Gaming. Livewire will also benefit from the global relationships and experience of its founders, with the pair previously working with the likes of Microsoft, Disney, American Express, L’Oreal, Universal Pictures, Epic Games, Samsung, Intel, McDonalds and a range of sporting organisations and bodies. , a new global company focused on gametech, entertainment and marketing has launched across APAC. Founded by programmatic leader Indy Khabra and gaming expertthis venture will focus on in-game and around game marketing and Programmatic Marketing in Gaming. Livewire will also benefit from the global relationships and experience of its founders, with the pair previously working with the likes of Microsoft, Disney, American Express, L’Oreal, Universal Pictures, Epic Games, Samsung, Intel, McDonalds and a range of sporting organisations and bodies.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has promoted Daler Kendzhaev to head of Annalect, the group’s data tech and analytics division, in Malaysia. In his new role, Kendzhaev will be responsible for Annalect’s growth in the market as well as building the division’s new capabilities in Malaysia by overseeing the increased adoption of Omni, OMG’s people based marketing & insights platform, across OMG Malaysia and its agency brands. He will also spearhead advanced tech initiatives and build on global and regional partnerships while unlocking new local opportunities.

Buro. Singapore has appointed Rahat Kapur as publisher and editorial director. With over a decade of experience spanning management consulting and public relations across Australia and Asia-Pacific, Kapur joins Buro. after her most recent role as head of Public Relations for Iris in Singapore. In her role, she will continue developing content and brand initiatives for the platform alongside the Buro. team while also focusing on a regional expansion of Buro. under Media Publishares or under license agreement and partnerships.

Animation, visual effects, and production house Heckler has appointed Vanessa Thomas as executive producer to the Singapore studio. Thomas joins with over 15 years of local and

international experience, having worked with global advertising agencies and production houses

including BBH Singapore, Freeflow Productions, and Sweetshop. Having worked on brands such as Coca-Cola, IKEA, Samsung, Starhub, UOB, Thomas will focus on an clients including SK-II and Riot Games.

Green Park Content, which describes itself as an SEO-driven brand publishing agency and is part of the Unilever Foundry start-up ecosystem, appointed Lesley Renton as head of new business for APAC. She was previously general manager and director of marketing for Clearwater Communications in Singapore, a role she took up , which describes itself as an SEO-driven brand publishing agency and is part of the Unilever Foundry start-up ecosystem, appointedas head of new business for APAC. She was previously general manager and director of marketing for Clearwater Communications in Singapore, a role she took up about a year ago . Renton has over 20 years of experience in Asia, working in a variety of leadership roles in global brand marketing, agencies and events, for startups and MNCs, including Travelodge Hotels Asia, Pico, Freeman, Harry’s, Sampoerna, InFocus, Rothmans and British American Tobacco. She will be responsible for managing a growing new business team, reporting to MD Marcelo Bittencourt. Headquarted in London, the company has offices in Jakarta and Singapore, opened in 2017 and 2018, respectively. It now has 65 digital experts in APAC.

EVOS Esports announced Azrul 'J Hunter' Anwar and Fattah 'FattahZie' Zakaria as new brand ambassadors, with Aaron 'Qontra' Chan joining the company as its new head of talent for the Malaysia and Singapore market. Anwar has close to a decade of experience in the esports scene, beginning as a professional Street Fight V player who represented Malaysia in regional and international tournaments. He regularly produces podcasts and gaming livestreams about the Malaysian esports scene. He has over 208,000 followers on his Facebook Gaming page. Zakaria streams daily, playing games such as PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a variety of PC titles. He has over 550,000 followers on his Facebook Gaming page and over 230,000 subscribers on YouTube. Chan was formerly operations manager of RSG and has worked in companies such as Astro, Battle Arena Malaysia and Convergys. He also has four years of experience as a shoutcaster in multiple game titles for regional and global tournaments.

Sweetshop signed the directing duo known as Christian & Patrick (Christian McKenzie and Patrick Chen) for representation across all markets. The pair has directed work major brands and have won recognition at Cannes Lions, D&AD, British Arrows, Ciclope and ADC. They have also directed music videos for Incubus, FC Kahuna and Bjork, with whom they have collaborated several times, including her 2004 Olympic Games opening ceremony performance.