Move and win roundup: Week of February 15, 2021

Following a multi-agency pitch, Wunderman Thompson India has won the integrated creative mandate comprising ATL, BTL and digital services for the solar rooftop solutions of India’s largest integrated power utility, Tata Power. The agency will be helping to retarticulat the brand and create relevance for consumers in upcoming campaigns.

BBH Singapore and Black Sheep Design have been appointed partners for Southeast Asia’s first integrated leadership learning hub – Catapult – a project by real estate group CapitaLand, to develop its launch campaign. The project continues a two-year working relationship that saw BBH/Black Sheep Design develop the brand proposition, naming and visual identity for CapitaLand’s Rochester Commons and Shared Executive Learning Centre now called Catapult.

Kwok Keng Han joins OCBC's Lion Global Investors today as CMO reporting to CEO, Gerard Lee. An accomplished C-Suite executive with over 20 years in senior management roles, Kwok brings extensive experience in building and growing multi-channel businesses in asset and wealth management across Asia, working with banks, insurance companies and emerging distributors during stints with Allianz Global Investors and First State Investments. He most recently held the role of CEO at Navigator Investment Services.

Global branding agency DesignStudio has appointed former Interbrand Sydney managing director David Storey to lead its business across Asia Pacific. Storey will replace Mark Liney who is returning to the UK to head up DesignStudio’s London operations. He joins DesignStudio after three years of strategic consulting for organisations across infrastructure, retail, arts and culture, not-for-profit, finance, broadcast and digital media. Prior to consulting, Storey worked at Omnicom-owned global branding agency Interbrand for more than six years, rising to become MD of its Sydney office. He has been charged with leading the agency's "ambitious plans" to grow its presence across APAC.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad has partnered with San Francisco-based, AI-enabled customer engagement platform, MoEngage, to drive the digital customer marketing strategy of Unifi. MoEngage's platform will be leveraged to enable multi-channel engagement for Telekom Malaysia's customers across the country.

Dentsu Malaysia is bidding "an emotional farewell" to three veteran partners of Merdeka LHS, the creative agency it acquired in 2016: CEO Tony Savarimuthu, and chief creative officers Huang Ean Hwa and Szu H. Lee. Former CEO of Dentsu Malaysia Nicky Lim and new CEO Kien Eng Tan expressed gratitute for everything these three have done in building, growing, and subsequently completing the earnout duration of Merdeka LHS and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours. Savarimuthu has served the industry for more than a decade, formerly as president of the 4A’s. Meanwhile, Andrew Low has been appointed as new group chief creative officer for Dentsu Malaysia’s creative line of service. Low’s career spans three Asia Pacific markets with Ogilvy, Publicis One, and Leo Burnett, winning multiple awards at D&AD, Cannes Lions and many others.

R/GA has named Ashish Prashar as its global chief marketing officer. The former global communications leader at Publicis Sapient and justice reform activist will start on March 2. As global CMO Prashar will oversee the global marketing function for R/GA with responsibility for market strategy, brand, and corporate communications. Prashar also will join R/GA’s Executive Leadership Team reporting to CEO Sean Lyons. With a long and successful track record of leadership, he is a political communications strategist, most recently working with the vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee for Joe Biden’s 2020 Presidential Election and served as a campaign press secretary to former Mayor of London Boris Johnson. Known for justice reform activism, he was formerly incarcerated and went on to create programs for incarcerated peoples, campaigned for bail reform, ending solitary confinement, and the restoration of voting rights.

Public relations and content marketing agency Mutant has appointed branding and communications veteran Archana Menon as its country head for Malaysia. In her new role, Menon will be responsible for overseeing and growing Mutant’s business in Malaysia, offering specialist services in branding, content development, PR and digital marketing. Menon, who was previously country head for Ruder Finn Malaysia, brings more than 14 years of experience in integrated communications, media planning and branding to the agency. Having worked across a variety of sectors, including property, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, Menon’s diverse track record includes strategic counsel and crisis management for local and regional SMEs, startups and government bodies.

Entertainment producer Discovery has promoted Selina Govan to director of corporate communications, APAC. She previously oversaw comms for the Australia and New Zealand business. In this newly created role, Govan will work directly with the APAC leadership team and in partnership with local communications leaders to manage external communications, government affairs and internal communications on a regional level, based out of Sydney. She will also oversee local diversity and inclusion initiatives. Prior to joining Discovery, Govan spent six years with the Special Broadcasting Service in Australia and previously held several communications positions at Channel 4 and the BBC in the UK.

Indian experiential agency Things2do has appointed Roch D'Souza, former CMO at Brand Factory, Future Group as its new CEO based out of Mumbai. D'Souza brings close to 20 years of experience having worked across FMCG and retail. He will oversee Things2do's business, diversification and will be responsible to launch the Things2do Club for customers across India.

Esports management firm EVOS has secured Yamaha's first esports foray in Southeast Asia for its Generation 125 line of motorbikes. The sponsorship will see Yamaha work with EVOS on various projects to develop Indonesia's esports ecosystem.

Australian advertising and CX agency The Works have appointed AWARD School graduates Katy Hulton and Elly Pipiciello to further strengthen its creative team following new business and organic client growth. Copywriter Hulton and art director Pipiciello were named top 10 students in New South Wales in the AWARD School class of 2020. Before joining The Works and completing AWARD School, Hulton worked at The Idea Shed in account management. Pipiciello was a graphic designer, marketing assistant and creative lead at in-home aged care and disability support services business.