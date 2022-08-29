Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Move and win roundup: Week of August 29, 2022

Updates from WFA, DDB, Bud, M&C Saatchi, L'Oréal, AKA Asia, and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover August 29 through Sep 2, 2022. 
Ranji David has left The World Federation of Advertisers where she was the director of marketing services for seven years. Before WFA, she was at Samsung where she was the regional head for digital marketing. 
 
DDB Group Singapore has won the regional creative mandate for pharmaceutical brand MSD. The agency is tasked with spearheading the company’s creative strategy and execution across Asia. Effective immediately, DDB will deploy hyper targeted campaigns in the region to drive awareness of the fight against Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The work will launch in key markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Korea before rolling out to the rest of the region. 

Uniquecorn Strategies, a Southeast Asia-based public relations agency focused on start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has launched Blockceler8, a new PR and marketing arm as part of a larger effort to expand its offering focused on blockchain, crypto, NFT, Web3, GameFi, and metaverse projects. Blockceler8 offers services that revolve around educating the audience, including full-stack public relations services, thought-leader marketing, commentary, content marketing, and branding. The agency also provides social media and forums management. Uniquecorn Strategies has also appointed its co-founder Irene Manansala to lead the company as the associate director. 

Geneco, a Singapore-based residential electricity retailer, has appointed Precious Communications as its public relations agency. 

Bud Communications has been appointed by Elevandi to lead PR for Singapore FinTech Festival, which returns this year as an in-person event from 2 to 4 November 2022. 

Bastion Shine, a New Zealand-based agency, has redesigned its business model with the launch of four specialist business units across a wide range of communications disciplines with new senior hires after being majority acquired by Bastion nine months ago. Bastion Shine is expanding its offering with specialty business units with Bastion Creative, Bastion Digital, Bastion Amplify and Bastion Transform The consultancies will operate under the leadership of Bastion Shine CEO, Simon Curran, each with their own specialist teams. Bastion Creative will be led by new managing director Toby Sellers, who has joined the group after more than a decade with FCB. 

Bastion Digital will be led by managing director Andy Schick, formerly chief digital officer at Bastion Shine. Bastion Amplify will be led by new hire Joanna James, a senior consultant with nearly 20 years of agency and in-house communications experience. Bastion Transform will be led by general manager Andy McLeish, also chief strategy officer at Bastion Shine. 

Interone, a BBDO agency, has promoted Allen Zhao to Beijing general manager. Zhao joined Interone Beijing as account director in 2016, working for digital advertising campaigns and digital platforms of brands such as BMW, Rolls-Royce and Motorrad. He was promoted to business director in 2019. Prior to Interone, he worked at McCann's MRM and worked for multinational technology brands including Intel, Microsoft, and Cisco. 

M&C Saatchi Group has promoted Emma Robbins to national ECD of Australia. She will partner with Cam Blackley, chief creative officer for M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ. Robbins has secured a number of recent wins for Melbourne office including the Victorian State Government, Origin, and WorkSafe. She has been ECD of M&C Saatchi Melbourne for four years, joining after four years as creative partner at The Shannon Company creating work for Worksafe Occupational Violence, Australian Super and Family Violence Victoria. Prior to that, she spent 12 years at Clemenger BBDO working across clients such as NAB, Libra, TAC, Bupa, and Pure Blonde. 

Zine Bitat has been appointed at L'Oréal as digital and media lead. Prior to this, he was the head of performance and biddable media at GroupM, and head of performance and ecommerce at Havas Media, where he spent over five years. 

Julia Wei, managing partner at AKA Asia, has departed the agency after two-and-a-half-years. Prior to this, she was the VP of integrated communications at Lazada, and general manager at TSLA for nearly four years. 

Desiree Wu has been appointed as director of client services at Jack Morton Worldwide. Prior to this, she was the business director at George P Johnson.

