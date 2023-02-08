Digital Marketing Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Joyee Yu, Assembly

Like a ‘superapp’ of the agency world, Yu is a multi-skilled leader who has played an instrumental role in building Assembly’s business in China.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Joyee Yu, Assembly
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Joyee Yu

Market director, China
Assembly 
Shanghai 

With 14-years of experience in the digital industry behind her, Joyee Yu became market director in 2015 for Assembly China. Yu possessed a growth mindset from the beginning and had the ambition to transform the agency business in China. Before long, she had led the Shanghai office to become the fastest-growing market across the global agency.

Yu finds motivation in tackling the unknown and developing data-driven marketing solutions to help clients fuel growth. She has used this expertise to skilfully navigate China’s fast-growing digital landscape, helping countless international brands, including Hilton Resorts, Sands China, British Airways, Kering Group, Ralph Lauren, and more, find success.

In the past 12 months, even when brands were monitoring budgets closely in response to uncertain market conditions, Yu has played a big part in helping to drive new revenue by focusing on delivering long-term success. Embracing the role of partner, Yu put the client’s needs at the centre and built custom solutions to meet the needs of the client. This has included adapting the agency’s regional consultancy solutions in a relevant way for the market, including services in Data Consultancy, Consumer Insights, Business Strategy & Digital Transformation. 

In partnership with Assembly’s Korea team, Yu and her team created an extensive 400-page China market research report that catered towards the brief and business needs of a global luxury eyewear brand, helping them make strategic marketing decisions on their go-to-market approach. It’s this devotion to Assembly’s long-term vision that has allowed Yu to successfully land multiple new clients in the past 12 months. 

Since leading the Shanghai office, Yu has grown the team by 500%, with 40% team growth this past year. She takes talent development seriously and takes on the role of mentor herself, training over 65% of managers, and empowering them to reach their potential.

In addition, Yu is a member of the APAC senior management team at Assembly and continues to provide immense value for the entire agency, not only across APAC but globally as well. During the height of Covid, her team provided valuable learnings and insights from brands in China on how to best navigate the pandemic. Recently, Yu’s team also created Assembly’s first dedicated China whitepaper, showcasing the prevailing trends in the world’s fastest-growing luxury market. The report has been downloaded over 400-times from audiences across 47 countries.

Yu has been described by colleagues as being “like a superapp of the agency world”… with so many things she can do! A fitting description for an immense pack of talent who has played an instrumental role in building Assembly’s business in China.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.