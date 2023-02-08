Digital PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative

Sincere and inspiring, Wang is a fierce advocate for people, culture and commercial success. This has led to a better client and employee retention rate and steady business growth.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
Echo Wang

General manager, PR Consulting, China
Dentsu Creative 
Beijing

Always ready to learn and inspire, Echo Wang has championed PR consulting with more than two decades of experience in strategic, reputation and crisis management. 

She joined Dentsu Creative in 2015; her astute leadership is credited with the agency’s commercial growth from stability to scale, solid client partnerships, and a seamless debut of several domestic brands in the international market, all while staying true to the agency’s sustainable agenda. Little surprise then that Wang’s tenure at Dentsu is marked by three quick promotions in seven years. 

In 2022, despite the Covid curveball which saw mainland several agencies run into mega losses, Wang and her team successfully retained 70% of their top 10 clients, including the coveted Master Kong account. New business increased 20% year-on-year, social businesses saw a sharp 38% year-on-year spike and 19% more clients made inroads in the global business compared to the year prior. 

The business wins have been instrumental in Dentsu Creative consistently clinching awards at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year—a bronze for China PR Agency of the Year in 2021 followed by a silver for Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year in 2022. The list of accolades continues with the Marketer of the Year title at China’s top industry awards, the Suqin awards, and Dentsu Creative nabbing the Influential Company of the Year at the same ceremony. 

Like any good leader should, Wang gets the importance of DEI. The steps she’s taken to overhaul work culture have resulted in a strong and dedicated female workforce—employee retention rates are up and 79% of all employees are females. A well-known career coach, she’s known to build effective teams, inspire and encourage colleagues to bring out the best in them.  

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

