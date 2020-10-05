Advertising Digital Marketing News
Twitch hires two former DAN executives

Live-streaming app is expanding its Asia-Pacific senior team.

(L-R) Sunil Yadav, Mandar Kambli
(L-R) Sunil Yadav, Mandar Kambli

Twitch has hired two former Dentsu Aegis Network executives to its Asia-Pacific team, including ex-Amplifi APAC president Sunil Yadav.

Yadav joins as agency development lead for APAC. The agency veteran, who has spent the past year founding a management consultant called Pixels2People, had a near-11-year tenure at DAN APAC, most recently as president of media innovation arm Amplifi. During his tenure, he built its programmatic agency, Amnet, across 14 markets, and launched its content agency, TheStoryLab, in APAC. Prior to Dentsu, he also worked with Mindshare, Mediacom and Starcom.

At Twitch, he will lead all agency partnership negotiations and relationships, charged with helping APAC brands and their media agency partners develop deeper relationships with Twitch and its communities.

Elsewhere, Twitch has appointed Mandar Kambli as programmatic enablement lead for APAC. Kambli was formerly the head of products and partnerships at DAN APAC and worked for three years at Amnet. Most recently, he was head of advertising platforms for listings app Carousell, where he was in charge of programmatic, operations and data initiatives. 

Kambli will be responsible for developing and supporting Twitch's revenue growth across multiple regions and sharing his expertise on programmatic.

Twitch has also made several sales hires in Taiwan to join the existing content and marketing teams in the office.

Steve Ford, the VP of sales APAC at Twitch, said the hires form part of the company's "continued expansion" in APAC.

"We’re planning even more big hires across APAC in 2020 and beyond, and look forward to taking exciting new steps in a number of markets here."

In February, Twitch hired Spotify's Sunita Kaur as its first APAC managing director.

