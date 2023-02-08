Pepsi asks what’s real and what’s acting in two Super Bowl ads

Pepsi is no stranger to celebrity endorsements. For decades, stars like Cindy Crawford, Elton John, Beyonce, Ray Charles, Britney Spears and David Beckham have sipped and sold the iconic brand—and got paid to do it.

This year, despite forgoing its decadeslong title as the Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor, Pepsi is doubling down on its presence in the game with two ads that invite viewers to consider whether what they’re being sold is actually good—or if the person selling it is just a really good actor.

The campaign, titled Great Acting or Great Taste?, stars actors Steve Martin and Ben Stiller, with a cameo from Rachel Dratch. Both spots, created by VaynerMedia in collaboration with Martin and Stiller, and directed by Jorma Taccone, focus on how Pepsi Zero Sugar really tastes.

The first 60-second commercial features Ben Stiller acting through various dramatic scenes and at one point becoming his character Derek Zoolander. When Stiller re-emerges as himself to drink Pepsi Zero Sugar, he declares it “like really good.” But is he only acting?

Pepsi’s second commercial, also 60 seconds long, features Steve Martin acting out everyday moments that focus on relatable feelings — frustration, disappointment, joy. When he drinks his Pepsi Zero Sugar, it feels like he’s enjoying it. Though conveying so is his job as an actor.