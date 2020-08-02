New Business League: June 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Luzhou Laojiao China Project, Facebook Singapore Project, Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|39.2
|39.2
|160
|2
|2
|DDB
|Johnson & Johnson Australia, Coles Supermarkets Australia Project, McDonald's Social Australia
|40.4
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|38.4
|111
|3↑
|6
|Isobar
|TCL Electronics Global digital, Danone India digital
|22.8
|22.8
|68
|4
|4
|Wunderman Thompson
|Ridgelinez Japan, Brand's Taiwan, HeroMoto - Design India Project
|19.8
|19.3
|122
|5↓
|3
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|18.9
|18.8
|17
|6↓
|5
|VMLY&R
|Colgate-Palmolive India digital, YiLi China Project, 3M - Scotch Brite Singapore Project
|18.9
|McDonald's Australia digital
|15.9
|81
|7
|7
|Publicis
|GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Dior China, Terrazas China
|15.7
|14.9
|87
|8
|8
|Leo Burnett
|Daiichi Sankyo Japan Project, VOGO India, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project
|14.3
|14.2
|77
|9↑
|10
|Dentsu
|Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China, Honda China Project
|13.5
|12.4
|122
|10↓
|9
|BBDO
|JD.com China, Pepsi Black Campaign China Project, TA business Event China Project
|12.6
|Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines
|11.5
|56
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Airstar Bank Hong Kong, L'Oreal Hong Kong, Yili China Project
|49.4
|Diageo India
|43.8
|70
|2↑
|4
|Wavemaker
|Bytedance China, Tencent Holdings China, L'Oréal Indonesia, Religare Health Insurance India
|29.0
|Danone Malaysia
|25.6
|22
|3↓
|2
|Carat
|Pandora Jewellery Australia, Revlon Hong Kong, Mass Marketing Company Thailand
|28.6
|Porsche Taiwan
|23.4
|108
|4↑
|6
|OMD
|Danone Thailand, Remy Cointreau China, Natural Diamond Council China
|23.3
|McDonald's China (Planning)
|19.0
|55
|5
|5
|Zenith
|The Y Australia, Mobile Premier League India, DBS Bank Taiwan
|21.6
|18.4
|10
|6↓
|3
|MediaCom
|SIE China, Duracell Global, Bank of China Hong Kong, Nivea China Digital, Good Doctor Indonesia
|22.0
|Genuine Parts Company Australia
|16.2
|41
|7
|7
|WPP
|Unilever China
|10.0
|10.0
|1
|8↑
|11
|dentsu X
|Lark Singapore, ELCA Korea, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation Taiwan
|15.2
|Vitalon Taiwan
|8.6
|130
|9↑
|-
|PHD
|Bytedance Singapore, Audemars Piguet Hong Kong, 3HK Hong Kong
|19.2
|AmorePacific China
|6.5
|50
|10↓
|8
|Starcom
|McDonald's China planning, Dyaco Taiwan, Mirae Credit Information Korea Project
|8.4
|Natural Diamond Council China
|6.5
|21
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|TBWA
|Nintendo Switch
|China
|Havas Worldwide
|Huawei Honor Project
|China
|Channel T
|Australian liquor marketers
|Australia
|DDB
|Kmart
|Australia
|Cummins & Partners
|Adore Beauty
|Australia
|Leo Burnett
|Yili Ambrosial
|China
|DDB
|Livi Virtual Bank
|Hong Kong
|Publicis
|Pole Star
|China
|Channel T
|Ego Pharma
|Australia
|Grey Group
|GSK Consumer Healthcare digital and social
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Wavemaker
|Tencent Holdings
|China
|PHD
|SAIC VW & SKODA Project
|China
|Wavemaker
|L'Oréal
|Indonesia
|PHD
|Mi
|China
|PHD
|Zhiyun Health
|China
|OMD
|Danone
|Thailand
|OMD
|Remy Cointreau
|China
|Carat
|Pandora Jewellery
|Australia
|OMD
|Natural Diamond Council
|China
|Mindshare
|Airstar Bank
|Hong Kong
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.