Aug 3, 2020

New Business League: June 2020 report

Isobar, Wavemaker, VMLY&R, Carat, Dentsu and OMD are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Luzhou Laojiao China Project, Facebook Singapore Project, Pizza Hut Hong Kong 39.2   39.2 160
2 2 DDB Johnson & Johnson Australia, Coles Supermarkets Australia Project, McDonald's Social Australia 40.4 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 38.4 111
3 6 Isobar TCL Electronics Global digital, Danone India digital 22.8   22.8 68
4 4 Wunderman Thompson Ridgelinez Japan, Brand's Taiwan, HeroMoto - Design India Project  19.8   19.3 122
5 3 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 18.9   18.8 17
6 5 VMLY&R Colgate-Palmolive India digital, YiLi China Project, 3M - Scotch Brite Singapore Project 18.9 McDonald's Australia digital 15.9 81
7 7 Publicis GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Dior China, Terrazas China 15.7   14.9 87
8 8 Leo Burnett Daiichi Sankyo Japan Project, VOGO India, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project 14.3   14.2 77
9 10 Dentsu Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China, Honda China Project 13.5   12.4 122
10 9 BBDO JD.com China, Pepsi Black Campaign China Project, TA business Event China Project 12.6 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines 11.5 56

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Airstar Bank Hong Kong, L'Oreal Hong Kong, Yili China Project 49.4 Diageo India 43.8 70
2 4 Wavemaker Bytedance China, Tencent Holdings China, L'Oréal Indonesia, Religare Health Insurance India 29.0 Danone Malaysia 25.6 22
3 2 Carat Pandora Jewellery Australia, Revlon Hong Kong, Mass Marketing Company Thailand 28.6 Porsche Taiwan 23.4 108
4 6 OMD Danone Thailand, Remy Cointreau China, Natural Diamond Council China 23.3 McDonald's China (Planning) 19.0 55
5 5 Zenith The Y Australia, Mobile Premier League India, DBS Bank Taiwan 21.6   18.4 10
6 3 MediaCom SIE China, Duracell Global, Bank of China Hong Kong, Nivea China Digital, Good Doctor Indonesia 22.0 Genuine Parts Company Australia 16.2 41
7 7 WPP Unilever China 10.0   10.0 1
8 11 dentsu X Lark Singapore, ELCA Korea, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation Taiwan 15.2 Vitalon Taiwan 8.6 130
9 - PHD Bytedance Singapore, Audemars Piguet Hong Kong, 3HK Hong Kong 19.2 AmorePacific China 6.5 50
10 8 Starcom McDonald's China planning, Dyaco Taiwan, Mirae Credit Information Korea Project 8.4 Natural Diamond Council China 6.5 21

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
TBWA Nintendo Switch China
Havas Worldwide Huawei Honor Project China
Channel T Australian liquor marketers Australia
DDB Kmart Australia
Cummins & Partners Adore Beauty Australia
Leo Burnett Yili Ambrosial China
DDB Livi Virtual Bank Hong Kong
Publicis Pole Star China
Channel T Ego Pharma Australia
Grey Group GSK Consumer Healthcare digital and social Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Wavemaker Tencent Holdings China
PHD SAIC VW & SKODA Project China
Wavemaker L'Oréal Indonesia
PHD Mi China
PHD Zhiyun Health China
OMD Danone Thailand
OMD Remy Cointreau China
Carat Pandora Jewellery Australia
OMD Natural Diamond Council China
Mindshare Airstar Bank Hong Kong

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.

