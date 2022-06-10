Advertising Digital
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Most Gen Z and millennials won't share personal data with brands

TOP OF THE CHARTS: 72% of respondents from a Dentsu study say that organisations will need to demonstrate higher standards of ethical behaviour as far as personal data is concerned.

Most Gen Z and millennials won't share personal data with brands

Source: The Dentsu Data Consciousness Project report findings conducted across 14 APAC countries with over 20,000 people between the ages of 16 and 64 aims to showcase how consumers feel and respond to brands accessing their data as the ability to collect and activate data remains a key competitive lever for brands.



More from this source:

  • 66% of respondents from the survey expect to be able to decline to share any personal data without compromising on the level of service received as brands will face increasing challenges in incentivising consumers to part with their personal data.
  • 64% of the respondents are happy to share their health data for medical research and 58% are willing to have their carbon footprint tracked to help the fight against climate change.
  • 72% feel that organisations will need to demonstrate higher standards of ethical behaviour as far as personal data is concerned. 74% believe that the government needs to play a bigger role in regulating the use of personal data by companies.
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

1 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

2 Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

4 PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

5 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

6 Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

7 Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

8 Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?

9 How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

10 Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Related Articles

What does data privacy and consumer protection look like in the metaverse?
Advertising
Mar 17, 2022
Humphrey Ho

What does data privacy and consumer protection look ...

Finding a way forward with first-party data
Digital
May 18, 2022
Morden Chen

Finding a way forward with first-party data

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
Advertising
May 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals ...

The year ahead for CMOs: Sustainability, purpose, data, agility top the agenda in APAC
Marketing
Jan 11, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

The year ahead for CMOs: Sustainability, purpose, ...

Just Published

GSK updates brand identity following renewed purpose
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

GSK updates brand identity following renewed purpose

REBRANDING EXCERCISES: Having spun off its consumer business, the healthcare giant is looking to refocus itself as a biopharma innovator.

Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s metaversal goldmine
Marketing
2 days ago
Bethanie Ryder

Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s ...

Givenchy Parfums is the latest brand to join the Roblox residency hype. But why is luxury so infatuated with gaming platforms?

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022
Advertising
2 days ago
James Halliwell

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured in the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions list.

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand identity
Marketing
2 days ago
Ben Bold

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand ...

Rebrand rolling out across markets in coming months.