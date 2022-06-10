Most Gen Z and millennials won't share personal data with brands

Source: The Dentsu Data Consciousness Project report findings conducted across 14 APAC countries with over 20,000 people between the ages of 16 and 64 aims to showcase how consumers feel and respond to brands accessing their data as the ability to collect and activate data remains a key competitive lever for brands.







66% of respondents from the survey expect to be able to decline to share any personal data without compromising on the level of service received as brands will face increasing challenges in incentivising consumers to part with their personal data.

64% of the respondents are happy to share their health data for medical research and 58% are willing to have their carbon footprint tracked to help the fight against climate change.

72% feel that organisations will need to demonstrate higher standards of ethical behaviour as far as personal data is concerned. 74% believe that the government needs to play a bigger role in regulating the use of personal data by companies.