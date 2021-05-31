Mixed nuts: A quintet of fun new ads

A gloomy Monday morning (aren't they all?) found Ad Nut perusing the stacks (and stacks) of recent mail from the agencies and brands that are oh-so-eager for Ad Nut's attention. Happily, Ad Nut found a number of pleasant diversions there, and Ad Nut's mood greatly improved. (Copious amounts of hazelnut espresso also helped.) Ad Nut hopes this little collection will assist any readers who find themselves cheerfulness-challenged today.
Aggressively orange and silly
Shopee has announced the appointment of "local TV icon" Mark Lee as its new brand ambassador in Singapore for the Great Shopee Sale, running from June 6 to July 7. Lee will feature across TV, radio, out-of-home and online campaigns. He's no Ronaldo, but he has his charms, and he is definitely a more relevant local face for the ecommerce platform. Ad Nut also appreciates that Shopee's in-house team has a clear plan for its advertising—bright, loud, annoying, silly—and it's sticking to it.
These crisps eliminate loneliness
Next up, Eta, a brand of crisps in New Zealand, returns to advertising after a 30-year hiatus in a new campaign from Colenso BBDO. According to a release, the company has invested in state-of-the art new equipment for its "chippery" in South Auckland, and wanted to shout about its best-ever quality. The relaunch includes a new brand platform, strategy, packaging design, and TVCs. 'Free friends with every pack' will roll out in coming months across TV (including VOD), digital video, mall media, cinema, social and packaging.
(Now that Ad Nut knows there is such a thing as a "chippery", Ad Nut hereby rechristens the kitchen in Ad Nut's cozy oak tree as "the nuttery", and henceforth, cries of "Get thee to the nuttery" will ring out when it's time for snacks.)
Make sure you catch the dad joke about cell towers
Next, standup comedians Jeps Gallon and Mak Navarez serve Manulife well in an online film called 'Imagine'. The two carry on an amusing conversation about what they'd do if they were rich, while preparing to shoot a scene as stuntmen in a low-budget movie. Stick around to see how their scene turns out, and how a flashback brings the insurer's message home. The film is by Wunderman Thompson Philippines.
Shopping shame
Next comes Aldi Australia with a new campaign through longtime partner BMF. ‘Supermarket whistleblowers’ uses documentary style to reveal the shocking truth about employees from competing supermarkets who pack a change of clothes to shop at Aldi after their shifts end. The campaign includes TV, OOH, radio and digital.
The great pie robbery
With MediaMonks, Oral-B launched 'Brushtime tales' a new brand platform for Australia. The idea is to use the power of storytelling to turn the mundane routine of brushing into tales of wonder and adventure. The campaign includes the 30-second spot below as well as two six-second YouTube bumpers. Each tale has a different educational message such as proper brushing technique, the importance of brushing for two minutes and how much toothpaste to use (a pea-sized amount).
CREDITS
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.