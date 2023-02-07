M&C Saatchi appoints first global head of advertising network

M&C Saatchi has promoted Justin Graham, chief executive of M&C Saatchi Group Australia, to the new position of global head of advertising network.



The promotion is part of the shop’s "Moving Forward" transformation programme, which will be presented at the group's Capital Markets Day on 8 February.



Graham will be responsible for leading a unified global advertising proposition for the business, as well as building its capabilities within key regional hubs and helping grow its global client base.



He will work closely with chief executive Moray MacLennan and chief growth officer Wendy Dixon.



Graham joined M&C Saatchi Australia in 2014 as partner and chief strategy officer, from Droga5, and had previously held global roles at BBDO.



He was appointed to lead the Australia and New Zealand business in 2020 and will continue to lead the Australia and New Zealand Group business in his new role.



“Our goal is to create a frictionless global advertising network,” MacLennan said. “Agile. Seamless. Borderless.”



“Justin has been at the forefront of creating not only Australia’s leading creative agency, but one of the leading agencies in the world. His focus will now be on delivering on our ambition.”



The appointment follows a period of “significant organisational change” for the shop, as M&C Saatchi shareholders voted against Next 15’s takeover offer in October.



The agency says it has also invested in technology over the past 18 months to “drive collaboration and connection for clients”.



Graham added: “Leading a world-famous creative brand into its next exciting chapter of growth is an incredible opportunity.



“It has never been a more interesting time to look at the role that technology, storytelling, and creativity can play in driving meaningful change for brands and society.”



Graham’s promotion follows the appointment by M&C Saatchi London of two new creative teams at the start of 2023.