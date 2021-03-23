IAS launches globally accredited training for digital ad verification

Ad verification specialist Integral Ad Science (IAS) has launched IAS Academy, which it claims is the industry’s first globally accredited training program for digital ad verification.

The program provides training to digital media and advertising professionals from IAS experts and is designed to empower digital advertising professionals to become experts in digital ad verification and its implementation during campaigns, the company said.

The program covers topics such as brand suitability and ad fraud, media quality measurement, programmatic, and advertising channels and environments including mobile, video, CTV, and more. IAS Academy includes self-paced assessments and four badge levels: IAS Verification Foundation; IAS Product Expert; IAS Verification Specialist: Set Up; and IAS Verification Specialist: Tagging & Technical.

“In a fast-paced environment where technology evolves quickly, we’re proud to offer this program to the industry, helping marketers better control their media investments and deliver optimal outcomes for their campaigns," said Tony Marlow, CMO at IAS.

For the industry, this education is essential, since technology is evolving at a rapid pace and media spend is constantly scrutinised, contends Diana Romero, Manager, Digital Standards and Partnerships, Publicis Media. "IAS was able to bring together all the fundamental elements of digital advertising, adding further confidence through sharing best practices on an industry-wide level through their IAS Academy program," she adds.