PR News
Aleda Stam
20 hours ago

Edelman launches Edelman Studios content creation hub

The agency has also started partnerships with content optimisation platform VidMob and French digital media company Brut. UEG CEO Jarrod Moses (pictured) will oversee Edelman Studios.

Jarrod Moses
Jarrod Moses

Edelman has launched Edelman Studios, a global content creation and production hub.

In a world moving too quickly for traditional advertising, Edelman Studios is the agency's response to marketing dollars slowly shifting to PR from advertising and the shrinkage of earned media, said CEO Richard Edelman.

"We are going to need to tell our own stories, particularly on social media platforms, and we're going to need to be fit for purpose," Edelman said, adding that the move is another step in the firm’s push toward becoming a full-service firm. "One-quarter of our global team is made up of creative, digital and analytics experts, and we will compete aggressively in this space.” 

Jarrod Moses, CEO of DJE Holdings company United Entertainment Group, will oversee Edelman Studios. 

The offering will contain two main content-creation elements: BlueRoom Studios and Edelman Productions.  

BlueRoom Studios is an earned-first studio built to create fast and shareable content at the intersection of news, culture and attention. Katie Walmsley, who joined the firm from shuttering Bloomberg data shop Hawkfish, will oversee BlueRoom. Walmsley (below) is also an alum of Brut and CNN. 

Led by Pam Scheideler, head of Edelman's U.S. digital practice, Edelman Productions will focus on long-form, planned content. It will work on content powered by data and insights, activated by earned, owned and paid strategies and accelerated on both social and digital channels, the firm said. 

Content released by Edelman Studios will range from cultural education stories and episodic content that builds brands to influencer and celebrity content.

"We're creating rapid response content to drive immediate interest in public opinions, but everything will be led by strategy first to find which output will be the most effective," Moses said.   

Digital and social media influence will be a large part of Edelman Studios' strategy for both creation and distribution, according to Moses. 

"Not only will influencers be part of the delivery, they will be part of the creation, as well, because they know best how to fold culture into messaging that's current," he said. "We are going to pull upon expertise not just within the Edelman fold, but through partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions that involve influencers, entertainment developers and content creators that all live within Edelman Studios’ ecosystem."

The launch of Edelman Studios also marks the start of partnerships with VidMob and Brut. Vidmob, the intelligent creative platform that optimizes content to improve ROI, will amplify Edelman Studios’ focus on providing clients with insight-driven creative work. 

"The goal was to provide ROI that is by far more valuable than traditional media investment," Moses said. "[Clients] will receive a content package and a distribution package that is also fed with insights and data that makes it a lot smarter and moves a lot faster."  

Brut, the France-based video media company, has teamed up with Edelman Studios on EdelmanBrut. The project will produce short-form content for brands that will be distributed organically through owned and earned Millennial and Gen Z channels and reach Brut’s global audience of 2 billion people in 57 countries. 

Other partnerships on the horizon include a deal with a major media company for broader distribution than the younger generations targeted by Brut. 

Launching Edelman Studios is just one step closer toward Edelman's plan to change the way the agency does business. 

"My aspiration is that in the next five years, Edelman will look like BlueRoom," Edelman said. "We are going to morph our account teams into being fast content producers because increasingly, every one of our clients is working at being his or her own media company." 

Edelman launched a food and beverage center of excellence last month, with Ketchum alum Alison Borgmeyer overseeing the Chicago-based group as GM. 

The agency posted a 5.7% revenue drop in 2020 to $840 million, not including the effect of currency fluctuations. In the U.S., its organic revenue dipped 4.2% to $531 million. Those totals include the billings of United Entertainment Group but not sister DJE firm Zeno Group. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

5 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

7 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

9 Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

10 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Related Articles

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020
PR
Feb 5, 2021
Thomas Moore

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
Jan 15, 2021
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman launches predictive analytics
PR
Nov 18, 2020
Aleda Stam

Edelman launches predictive analytics

Richard Edelman: CEOs must reassure employees after Capitol Hill riot
PR
Jan 7, 2021
Thomas Moore

Richard Edelman: CEOs must reassure employees after ...

Just Published

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative

Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India
Marketing
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

P&G wants equal representation of female directors ...

Part of the company's endeavour to drive equal opportunities for women and girls in education, at home, and in the workplace

How brands should deal with backlash
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How brands should deal with backlash

Campaign India investigates what brands and agencies can do to maintain a healthy balance between ethical representation and standing their ground

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position ...

New Dentsu International CEO talks to Campaign.