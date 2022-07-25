Dentsu commits to tackling ageism with 55/Redefined partnership

Dentsu UK has joined with anti-ageism organisation 55/Redefined in a bid to promote age inclusivity in the workplace.

The partnership means the agency has committed to certain actions.

These include: investing in technical training and re-skilling for over-50s, including a new apprenticeship programme; ensuring recruitment processes are inclusive and accessible to those over 50; reviewing retirement-related HR guidance and policies; and communicating job vacancies fairly to people over the age of 50.

Anne Sewell, chief people officer at Dentsu UK, said prioritising older people was “not only the right thing to do” but also made “sound business sense”.

Clare Chapman, Dentsu UK’s age inclusion executive sponsor and chief executive of Carat UK, said: “Taking positive action against ageism will allow us to help clients engage even more authentically with a valuable demographic that controls around 60% of UK household income.

“From a personal point of view, I’m delighted that we’re moving to address a largely unchallenged prejudice and ensure better representation of this often-overlooked group.”

Lyndsey Simpson, founder and chief executive at 55/Redefined Group, said the initiative was not only for the benefit of older people now, but also would “future-proof” the industry.

“By 2050, the working age (16-64) population will have shrunk by between 21-28% across all Western countries creating a shortfall of over 50 million skilled, university educated workers. The over-60s population is conversely set to grow by over 40% in the same period.”