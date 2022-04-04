Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Nominated shops include Uncommon Creative Studio, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Special Sydney and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Eight agencies from across the UK, Denmark, Canada and Australia are competing for the coveted Creative Agency of the Year at Campaign’s third Global Agency of the Year Awards.

Three British shops – St Luke's, The Brooklyn Brothers and Uncommon Creative Studio – are on the eight-strong shortlist alongside two businesses from Canada (Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo), the Danish agency &Co, Special Sydney in Australia and S4 Capital’s MediaMonks.

Four WPP brands have been shortlisted for Global Network of the Year: MediaCom, Ogilvy, VMLY&R and Wavemaker Global. They are up against competition from Havas; Interpublic-owned McCann Worldgroup and R/GA; and TBWA Worldwide, which is part of Omnicom.

More than 100 companies from 19 countries entered Campaign’s third global Agency of the Year Awards and the winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on 11 May. To register to watch the show click here.

The shops in the running for Media Agency of the Year include Manning Gottlieb OMD and MediaCom Australia, as well as six UM agencies (North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand).

MediaMonks has three separate chances to win an Agency of the Year title across three categories: Brand Experience Agency, Social Media Agency and Creative Agency. 

VMLY&R has a total of six mentions on the shortlist, including Best Network: Europe; Best Place to Work: Network; Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative; Agency Leader – Creative (for Andrew Dimitriou of VMLY&R EMEA); and Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year (as well as Global Network).

The winner for Integrated Marketing Agency and Media Planning Leader will be announced at the virtual award ceremony.

Last year Special Group, which entered its offices in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, won Creative Agency of the Year, beating Adam & Eve/DDB, BBH Singapore, Mother and The Brooklyn Brothers.

From the nominations, 99 were from the EMEA region, 32 from the APAC region, and 38 were from the Americas.

Shortlists for network awards

Global Network         

Havas

McCann Worldgroup

MediaCom

Ogilvy

R/GA

TBWA Worldwide

VMLY&R

Wavemaker Global

 

Best Network: Asia-Pacific   

Special Australia

TBWA

UM APAC

Wavemaker Regional

 

Best Network: Europe           

DDB EMEA

BBDO Europe

McCann Worldgroup Europe

The North Alliance

OMD EMEA

PHD Europe

VMLY&R

 

Best Network: Middle East & Africa

Havas Media Middle East

BBDO MEA

PHD MEA

TBWA

Weber Shandwick MENAT

 

Shortlists for agency awards 

Creative Agency        

&Co

MediaMonks

Rethink

Special Sydney

St Luke's Communications

The Brooklyn Brothers

Uncommon Creative Studio

Zulu Alpha Kilo

 

Media Agency

MediaCom Australia

Manning Gottlieb OMD

UM North America

UM Australia

UM Japan

UM Korea

UM Malaysia

UM Thailand

 

Brand Experience Agency     

Amplify

George P Johnson Company

HeyMo

Imagination

Lightblue

MediaMonks

Momentum Worldwide

 

Consultancy   

Half Rhino

Manifest London

Merkle

 

Customer Engagement Agency        

Oliver

The Huddle Room

 

Digital Innovation Agency    

Gravity Road

Oliver

UM Malaysia

Purpose Worldwide

R/GA London

Isobar

WATConsult

 

In-house Agency

U-Studio, Oliver

Creative X, Meta

 

Independent Agency 

Amplify

Imagination

Manifest London

Rethink

Special Australia

St Luke's Communications

Uncommon Creative Studio

Zulu Alpha Kilo

 

Performance Marketing Agency      

Croud

Incubeta

Journey Further

M&C Saatchi Performance

Reprise

Tug

 

PR Agency      

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Icon Agency

Material

Pomp & Circumstance PR

Weber Shandwick

 

Social Media Agency 

Kingdom Digital Solutions

M&C Saatchi Indonesia

MediaMonks

We Are Social

 

Shortlists for staff engagement and initiatives awards 

Best Place to Work: Individual Shop

DDB Group Philippines

Ideasxmachina

Propel Manila

Rice Communications

 

Best Place to Work: Network

The Future Laboratory

VMLY&R

 

Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative     

VMLY&R

Zulu Alpha Kilo

 

Shortlists for people and team categories

Creative Leader

Aaron Starkman, Rethink

Tom Martin and Julian Schreiber, Special Australia

George Bryant, The Brooklyn Brothers

Dany Minaker and Sebastian 'Patán' Tarazaga, Wunderman Thompson

Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo

 

Agency Leader – Creative     

Anish Daryani, M&C Saatchi Indonesia

Andrew Dimitriou, VMLY&R EMEA

Jonathan Emmins, Amplify

Chris Hirst, Havas 

Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Alex Myers, Manifest London

Burcu Özdemir, TBWA\Istanbul

Aaron Starkman, Rethink

 

Agency Leader - Digital/Media        

Luke Smith, Croud

Bala Pomaleh, IPG Mediabrands

Nick Lawson, MediaCom

Natalie Bell, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Adam Gerhart, Mindshare Worldwide

Susanne Grundmann, OMD Germany

Sue-Anne Lim, Trapper Media Services

 

Agency Growth Leader          

Wendy Dixon, M&C Saatchi Group

Cade Heyde, Special Australia

Carmina Marie C. Cruz, The Huddle Room

Sue-Anne Lim, Trapper Media Services

Naomi Troni, Wunderman Thompson"

 

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year 

Mindshare Worldwide

VMLY&R

Wunderman Thompson

 

New Business Development Team/Person of the Year      

Havas

Icon Agency

M&C Saatchi Indonesia

MediaCom

 

Strategic Planning Leader     

Daniel Eckrote, Mindshare

Rory Gallery,  Special Australia

Toygun Yilmazer,TBWA\Istanbul

Shehan Samarasinha, Triad

Kit Altin, Walk-In The Gate

 

Talent Management Person/Team of the Year       

Ideasxmachina

OMD EMEA HQ's Tea

 

Shortlist for client and partner award

Best Global Marketer

Bettina Fetzer, Mercedes-Benz

Zach Kitschke, Canva

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

