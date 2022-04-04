Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Eight agencies from across the UK, Denmark, Canada and Australia are competing for the coveted Creative Agency of the Year at Campaign’s third Global Agency of the Year Awards.
Three British shops – St Luke's, The Brooklyn Brothers and Uncommon Creative Studio – are on the eight-strong shortlist alongside two businesses from Canada (Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo), the Danish agency &Co, Special Sydney in Australia and S4 Capital’s MediaMonks.
Four WPP brands have been shortlisted for Global Network of the Year: MediaCom, Ogilvy, VMLY&R and Wavemaker Global. They are up against competition from Havas; Interpublic-owned McCann Worldgroup and R/GA; and TBWA Worldwide, which is part of Omnicom.
More than 100 companies from 19 countries entered Campaign’s third global Agency of the Year Awards and the winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on 11 May. To register to watch the show click here.
The shops in the running for Media Agency of the Year include Manning Gottlieb OMD and MediaCom Australia, as well as six UM agencies (North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand).
MediaMonks has three separate chances to win an Agency of the Year title across three categories: Brand Experience Agency, Social Media Agency and Creative Agency.
VMLY&R has a total of six mentions on the shortlist, including Best Network: Europe; Best Place to Work: Network; Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative; Agency Leader – Creative (for Andrew Dimitriou of VMLY&R EMEA); and Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year (as well as Global Network).
The winner for Integrated Marketing Agency and Media Planning Leader will be announced at the virtual award ceremony.
Last year Special Group, which entered its offices in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, won Creative Agency of the Year, beating Adam & Eve/DDB, BBH Singapore, Mother and The Brooklyn Brothers.
From the nominations, 99 were from the EMEA region, 32 from the APAC region, and 38 were from the Americas.
Shortlists for network awards
Global Network
Havas
McCann Worldgroup
MediaCom
Ogilvy
R/GA
TBWA Worldwide
VMLY&R
Wavemaker Global
Best Network: Asia-Pacific
Special Australia
TBWA
UM APAC
Wavemaker Regional
Best Network: Europe
DDB EMEA
BBDO Europe
McCann Worldgroup Europe
The North Alliance
OMD EMEA
PHD Europe
VMLY&R
Best Network: Middle East & Africa
Havas Media Middle East
BBDO MEA
PHD MEA
TBWA
Weber Shandwick MENAT
Shortlists for agency awards
Creative Agency
&Co
MediaMonks
Rethink
Special Sydney
St Luke's Communications
The Brooklyn Brothers
Uncommon Creative Studio
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Media Agency
MediaCom Australia
Manning Gottlieb OMD
UM North America
UM Australia
UM Japan
UM Korea
UM Malaysia
UM Thailand
Brand Experience Agency
Amplify
George P Johnson Company
HeyMo
Imagination
Lightblue
MediaMonks
Momentum Worldwide
Consultancy
Half Rhino
Manifest London
Merkle
Customer Engagement Agency
Oliver
The Huddle Room
Digital Innovation Agency
Gravity Road
Oliver
UM Malaysia
Purpose Worldwide
R/GA London
Isobar
WATConsult
In-house Agency
U-Studio, Oliver
Creative X, Meta
Independent Agency
Amplify
Imagination
Manifest London
Rethink
Special Australia
St Luke's Communications
Uncommon Creative Studio
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Performance Marketing Agency
Croud
Incubeta
Journey Further
M&C Saatchi Performance
Reprise
Tug
PR Agency
FleishmanHillard
Golin
Icon Agency
Material
Pomp & Circumstance PR
Weber Shandwick
Social Media Agency
Kingdom Digital Solutions
M&C Saatchi Indonesia
MediaMonks
We Are Social
Shortlists for staff engagement and initiatives awards
Best Place to Work: Individual Shop
DDB Group Philippines
Ideasxmachina
Propel Manila
Rice Communications
Best Place to Work: Network
The Future Laboratory
VMLY&R
Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
VMLY&R
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Shortlists for people and team categories
Creative Leader
Aaron Starkman, Rethink
Tom Martin and Julian Schreiber, Special Australia
George Bryant, The Brooklyn Brothers
Dany Minaker and Sebastian 'Patán' Tarazaga, Wunderman Thompson
Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Agency Leader – Creative
Anish Daryani, M&C Saatchi Indonesia
Andrew Dimitriou, VMLY&R EMEA
Jonathan Emmins, Amplify
Chris Hirst, Havas
Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Alex Myers, Manifest London
Burcu Özdemir, TBWA\Istanbul
Aaron Starkman, Rethink
Agency Leader - Digital/Media
Luke Smith, Croud
Bala Pomaleh, IPG Mediabrands
Nick Lawson, MediaCom
Natalie Bell, Manning Gottlieb OMD
Adam Gerhart, Mindshare Worldwide
Susanne Grundmann, OMD Germany
Sue-Anne Lim, Trapper Media Services
Agency Growth Leader
Wendy Dixon, M&C Saatchi Group
Cade Heyde, Special Australia
Carmina Marie C. Cruz, The Huddle Room
Sue-Anne Lim, Trapper Media Services
Naomi Troni, Wunderman Thompson"
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
Mindshare Worldwide
VMLY&R
Wunderman Thompson
New Business Development Team/Person of the Year
Havas
Icon Agency
M&C Saatchi Indonesia
MediaCom
Strategic Planning Leader
Daniel Eckrote, Mindshare
Rory Gallery, Special Australia
Toygun Yilmazer,TBWA\Istanbul
Shehan Samarasinha, Triad
Kit Altin, Walk-In The Gate
Talent Management Person/Team of the Year
Ideasxmachina
OMD EMEA HQ's Tea
Shortlist for client and partner award
Best Global Marketer
Bettina Fetzer, Mercedes-Benz
Zach Kitschke, Canva