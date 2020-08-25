PR News The Work Marketing
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats

The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats

A giant sphere floating off Singapore's Marina Bay Sands that was for five years a mega nightclub has been reborn as an Apple store.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is set to open "soon", the tight-lipped tech manufacturer has said, and will become Apple's third store in Singapore.

The orb-like structure has been revamped with colourful lights and an Apple logo ahead of the opening. It was formerly a mega nightclub called Avalon from 2011 to 2016.

Apple has said the store is "the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water". Ad Nut is not sure this is an achievement worth celebrating, but Ad Nut supposes the world is hankering for an inkling of good news, even if it is in the form of a giant exercise ball.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees
Digital
Aug 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Major news publishers join fight against Apple's ...

Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google
Digital
Aug 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle ...

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
Advertising
21 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS ...

Hot Take: Apple's App Clips may have come at just the right time for brands
Digital
Jul 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

Hot Take: Apple's App Clips may have come at just ...

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
57 minutes ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
12 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.