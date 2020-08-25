A giant sphere floating off Singapore's Marina Bay Sands that was for five years a mega nightclub has been reborn as an Apple store.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is set to open "soon", the tight-lipped tech manufacturer has said, and will become Apple's third store in Singapore.

The orb-like structure has been revamped with colourful lights and an Apple logo ahead of the opening. It was formerly a mega nightclub called Avalon from 2011 to 2016.

Apple has said the store is "the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water". Ad Nut is not sure this is an achievement worth celebrating, but Ad Nut supposes the world is hankering for an inkling of good news, even if it is in the form of a giant exercise ball.