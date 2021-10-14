Arthur Sadoun on growing again, talent, pitches and BBH shake-up

Publicis Groupe's latest results show that the agency group has “moved beyond recovery” and is now “proving” it can grow above pre-pandemic levels, Arthur Sadoun has told Campaign at its Q3 results.

The chairman and chief executive of Publicis Groupe was upbeat about the strength of the agency group's improving performance as its revenue was up 5% in Q3 compared with 2019, after a 2% rise in Q2 and a flat Q1.

Publicis Groupe was struggling before the pandemic, with declining revenues in 2019, and Sadoun said linking data and technology more closely with both creative and media and the acquisition of data business Epsilon have helped the group weather the pandemic and grow again in 2021.

The share price rose to almost a €59, its highest level since July 2018, following the results.

Sadoun also discussed the war for talent, pitch activity and the recent leadership shift at Bartle Bogle Hegarty after dropping the agency's global CEO role.

Campaign: Q2 surprised on the upside as revenues bounced back above pre-pandemic levels. What were the key trends during Q3? Did anything surprise you?

Sadoun: As in Q2, we are delivering another strong quarter in Q3, with organic growth at 11.2%. All of our regions contributed to this performance with double-digit growth, notably the US, which grew 10.9%, Europe at 10% and Asia at 12.5%.

Our data and tech capabilities continued to outperform, particularly in the US, where Epsilon delivered +13% and Publicis Sapient +20% organic growth.

Two years after the acquisition of Epsilon, I wouldn’t say it is a surprise that we continue to capture a disproportionate share of the shift in client investment towards digital media, commerce and DTC [direct-to-consumer]. But it is definitely very good news, that enables us to once again raise our full-year guidance across every KPI.

A lot of investors look at the two-year revenue stack, comparing 2021 with 2019. We haven’t seen many Q3 results yet but we saw in Q2 that there was a big gap between established agency groups, including Publicis, which was up 2% on a two-year basis, versus the tech groups and new agency groups, such as S4 Capital, which grew 50% or more. Do you worry about this gap? What can you do to grow faster? Are there underperforming parts of the business that you might downsize or sell?

First, investors are right to look at revenue on a two-year basis. In Q3 we are delivering growth of 5% versus 2019 and actually +8% for the US, with Epsilon at +14% and Publicis Sapient at +17%.

It is now clear that we have moved beyond recovery and are proving our ability to grow compared to pre-pandemic levels, which is what really matters.

Second, we shouldn’t compare apples with oranges. The tech companies are way bigger than we will ever be. S4 is in niche markets on segments where we are growing at the same pace, like Epsilon International. But to put things in perspective, in the last nine months we have added one S4 to our revenue through organic growth alone.