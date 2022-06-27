Humans will land on Mars before women see equality

In a new campaign for UN Women Australia, The Monkeys have created an animated film called ‘Equality: Our Final Frontier’ where a woman walks through the streets in a high-tech future, and is greeted with projected headlines and developments from the future. These plausible scenarios include the world’s first human landing on Mars, news of the world’s first trillionaire, a fully autonomous daycare centre, and an ad for a skincare product to make women look 70 years younger.
Each frame is directed in stunning detail and cinematographic quality, such as this screenshot below, reminiscent of Blade Runner:
Tara Ford, chief creative officer at The Monkeys, said: "Providing some real- world reference points of advancements in technology and humanity shows just how absurd (and horrifying) it is to have gender equality pegged for even further into the future. Unbelievably it’s now predicted equality will not be seen for another four generations."
In light of the US’ Roe v Wade decision last week, Ad Nut thinks that this film lands with an added sense of hopelessness and despair. While the world moves forward towards a progressive, convenient, and automated future, women will always feel as they did decades ago—left behind.
