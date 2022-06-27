Humans will land on Mars before women see equality

In a new campaign for UN Women Australia, The Monkeys have created an animated film called ‘Equality: Our Final Frontier’ where a woman walks through the streets in a high-tech future, and is greeted with projected headlines and developments from the future. These plausible scenarios include the world’s first human landing on Mars, news of the world’s first trillionaire, a fully autonomous daycare centre, and an ad for a skincare product to make women look 70 years younger.

Each frame is directed in stunning detail and cinematographic quality, such as this screenshot below, reminiscent of Blade Runner:



Tara Ford, chief creative officer at The Monkeys, said: "Providing some real- world reference points of advancements in technology and humanity shows just how absurd (and horrifying) it is to have gender equality pegged for even further into the future. Unbelievably it’s now predicted equality will not be seen for another four generations."

In light of the US’ Roe v Wade decision last week, Ad Nut thinks that this film lands with an added sense of hopelessness and despair. While the world moves forward towards a progressive, convenient, and automated future, women will always feel as they did decades ago—left behind.







CREDITS

Client: UN Women Australia

CEO: Simone Clarke

Advisor: Sunita Gloster



Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Group CEO and Co-Founder: Mark Green

Group Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford

Group Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder: Scott Nowell

Managing Director: Matt Michael

Chief Client Officer: Belinda Drew

Executive Creative Director: Barbara Humphries

Head of Innovation: Beth O’Brien

Copywriter: Lizzie Wood

Art Director: Katie Kidd, Aicha Wijland

Business Director: Lisa Zimpel

Senior Business Manager: Isabella Chidson

Planning Director: Charlotte Marshall

Social Strategist: Charlotte Goodsir

Head of Production: Penny Brown

Senior Producer: Kaija Wall

Producer: Cathryn Cooper

Executive Digital Producer: Tamara Wohl

Designer OOH & Social: Eva Godney, Mel Watson & Eimear Moroney

Creative Solutions Lead: Emma Moore



Production Company: FINCH

Director: Assembly, Jonny Kofoed

Executive Producer: Assembly, Jane Oak

Managing Director: Corey Esse

Executive Producer: Loren Bradley

Producer: Duncan Bernard



Music: Rumble Studios

Composer: Adam Moses

Music EP: Michael Gie



Sound Design: Massive Music

EP/MP: Kat Aquilla

Sound Engineer: Abby Sie & Simon Kane



Media Agency: UM

PR Agency: Edelman