Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Jun 27, 2022

Humans will land on Mars before women see equality

UN Women launches an eerily moving animation that reflects the dystopia women may very well be facing in the near future.

In a new campaign for UN Women Australia, The Monkeys have created an animated film called ‘Equality: Our Final Frontier’ where a woman walks through the streets in a high-tech future, and is greeted with projected headlines and developments from the future. These plausible scenarios include the world’s first human landing on Mars, news of the world’s first trillionaire, a fully autonomous daycare centre, and an ad for a skincare product to make women look 70 years younger. 

Each frame is directed in stunning detail and cinematographic quality, such as this screenshot below, reminiscent of Blade Runner:


Tara Ford, chief creative officer at The Monkeys, said: "Providing some real- world reference points of advancements in technology and humanity shows just how absurd (and horrifying) it is to have gender equality pegged for even further into the future. Unbelievably it’s now predicted equality will not be seen for another four generations."

In light of the US’ Roe v Wade decision last week, Ad Nut thinks that this film lands with an added sense of hopelessness and despair. While the world moves forward towards a progressive, convenient, and automated future, women will always feel as they did decades ago—left behind.



CREDITS

Client: UN Women Australia
CEO: Simone Clarke
Advisor: Sunita Gloster

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Group CEO and Co-Founder: Mark Green
Group Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford
Group Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder: Scott Nowell
Managing Director: Matt Michael
Chief Client Officer: Belinda Drew
Executive Creative Director: Barbara Humphries
Head of Innovation: Beth O’Brien
Copywriter: Lizzie Wood
Art Director: Katie Kidd, Aicha Wijland
Business Director: Lisa Zimpel
Senior Business Manager: Isabella Chidson
Planning Director: Charlotte Marshall
Social Strategist: Charlotte Goodsir
Head of Production: Penny Brown
Senior Producer: Kaija Wall
Producer: Cathryn Cooper
Executive Digital Producer: Tamara Wohl
Designer OOH & Social: Eva Godney, Mel Watson & Eimear Moroney
Creative Solutions Lead: Emma Moore

Production Company: FINCH
Director: Assembly, Jonny Kofoed
Executive Producer: Assembly, Jane Oak
Managing Director: Corey Esse
Executive Producer: Loren Bradley
Producer: Duncan Bernard

Music: Rumble Studios
Composer: Adam Moses
Music EP: Michael Gie

Sound Design: Massive Music
EP/MP: Kat Aquilla
Sound Engineer: Abby Sie & Simon Kane

Media Agency: UM
PR Agency: Edelman

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song
Advertising
Apr 26, 2022
Ben Bold

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands ...

Accenture Song and Coinbase win Direct Grand Prix for 'Less talk, more Bitcoin'
Advertising
Jun 24, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Accenture Song and Coinbase win Direct Grand Prix ...

Telstra explains why it does what it does: Because Australia
Advertising
Jul 12, 2021
Ad Nut

Telstra explains why it does what it does: Because ...

Australian lamb ad has lots of smoke, but no fire
Advertising
Jan 10, 2022
Ad Nut

Australian lamb ad has lots of smoke, but no fire

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
18 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.