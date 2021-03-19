'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies

No Ugly, an NZ wellness brand that produces health drinks including a line with sleep-inducing ingredients, has launches its first campaign in Australia. This amusing campaign by Innocean Australia for the No Ugly Sleep variant aims to put Aussies to sleep by turning whatever’s keeping them awake at night into a tranquil lullaby.

Performed with zero irony and maximum ethereality by Australian musician and composer Brontë Horder, each lullaby (the video player above will cycle through all of them) is written about a common problem keeping people awake at night. In one of them, Horder belts about the conundrum of being with a man who is bad in bed but is really “hot and rich” and another one about the horrors of using the wrong font on a presentation deck.

In a particularly hilarious one, she sweetly laments the “f**king backpackers next door” partying to dubstep. And finally, she sings about her boss who is a prick: “Next time he calls me ‘champ’ I’m going to have to quit”. Kudos to the copywriter on this campaign for nailing the specificity of each scenario.

As part of the campaign, the brand is encouraging Aussies to submit whatever’s keeping them awake by commenting on Instagram; and their ‘worry’ could get turned into a lullaby performed by Horder. The fully integrated campaign launches today to mark World Sleep Day across social, out-of-home, and radio.

This is the second time this week As Nut is reviewing a campaign that turns children’s material on its head (see ‘Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance’) and Ad Nut is seeming to enjoy this ‘trend’.

CREDITS

Innocean Australia

ECD: Wesley Hawes

CEO: Jasmin Bedir

Senior Art Director: V. Wassim Kanaan Senior copywriter: Damon Porter

PR Director: Nicole Craig

Media Strategist: Charlotte Berry

Social Media Manager: Taylah Nilsson Senior Account Manager: Amber Lowings Integrated Producer: Louis Moore Editor/Colourist: Lucio Tagliani

Sound Designer/Engineer: Caleb Jacobs

Musician: Brontë Horder

Client

No Ugly Boss: Ryan Bernal