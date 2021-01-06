Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad taste

Australia's ad watchdog is investigating complaints about a BCF ad from The Monkeys, which says the pandemic arose because "somebody ate a bat".

Australia's Advertising Standards Bureau is reportedly investigating complaints about the above video from boating/camping/fishing retailer BCF. In an attempt at humour, the clip asserts that the pandemic happened because "somebody ate a bat" while showing a bloke biting into a bat sandwich.

The video, part of a campaign by The Monkeys that launced in December, is only viewable on YouTube, where it has 275,000 views, and Facebook. The bat reference has been edited out of a version airing on television, according to media reports.

It's unknown how many complaints the ad standards body received, or their exact nature. People may have been outraged that the ad smeared Chinese people by referring to the idea that consumption of a bat from a Wuhan wet market sparked the pandemic. But it's equally possible they just thought the sandwich looked gross.

BCF, which has fairly frequently been the subject of complaints to the watchdog, issued a statement defending what it called a light-hearted campaign. "Over the years BCF has established a tradition of irreverent campaigns in the spirit of good-natured fun," the spokesman added. "They will have their detractors and we recognise that."

So the company has clearly calculated that a little controversy probably pays off in the end. And looking at all the media coverage it's now getting, you can't argue.

Ad Nut agrees the bat reference is pretty distasteful, because it perpetuates a view that's rooted in cultural prejudice. Plus, there's no evidence for it. And it's not funny.

Moreover, while Ad Nut is no fan of humans killing and eating woodland creatures, the whole 'somebody ate a bat' idea vastly oversimplifies the complexity of virus evolution through non-human-animal reservoirs. Spoiler alert: The animals aren't to blame, you people are, with your climate change and your habitat destruction. People would be well advised to better understand the reality.

Come to think of it, a retailer of outdoor products would be in a good position to spread knowledge and even help ignite activism about those issues, if it really wanted to. But making cheap jokes is probably easier.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

3 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

4 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

5 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

7 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

8 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

9 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Initiative hires former Wavemaker exec as China CEO

10 Initiative hires former Wavemaker exec as China CEO

Related Articles

How to avoid ending up in 'Camp pain'
Advertising
Sep 11, 2019
Ad Nut

How to avoid ending up in 'Camp pain'

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Stop Your Boobs Playing Their Own Game' by The Monkeys
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Stop Your Boobs Playing ...

Accenture Interactive returns to growth after six-month decline
Advertising
Dec 21, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive returns to growth after ...

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy ...

Just Published

Monolith marketing
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Monolith marketing

INSPIRATION STATION: In India, air conditioner-maker Symphony leverages global intrigue around these sculptures to promote discussions about nature and sustainability.

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

Campaign's soothsayers proved flawless in their predictions for 2020, despite the unexpected events of the year. Now, eight programmatic experts prophesize the biggest adtech trends for 2021.

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
4 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

UPDATED: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter continue to take action after the outgoing US president stoked violence in the lead-up to the handover of power.

Why is digital transformation so hard in China?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Alex Duncan

Why is digital transformation so hard in China?

Everyone in marketing is talking about digital transformation, but few are really doing it.