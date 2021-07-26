Move and win roundup: Week of July 26, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

The former vice president of AutumnGrey, Sahil Trehan has launched Razorlabs, a marketing technology company, as CEO. Trehan co-founded Razorlabs with Shubhankar Nath, CEO and Founder of Razorpod, a full service digital marketing agency. Based in Delhi, RazorLabs will be focused on marketing and sales transformation via a range of smart solutions built to dovetail with existing processes, the company said.

Wavemaker India has won the media mandate for Paragon Footwear, a footwear brand. The mandate comprises of traditional media and content including social creative and digital. The account will be handled out of Bengaluru office of Wavemaker. Wavemaker India won the account following a multi-agency pitch.

Independent marketing consultancy R3 hired Penelope Siraj as principal consultant to lead the company’s media practice across Asia Pacific. She was most recently with PHD Singapore as group business director. She joins the company's growing team of digital and media consultants in Singapore, which has doubled in size over the past 12 months. Siraj has 19 years of experience in media buying, planning, research, and digital.

Alex Tan joined Dentsu China on a consultancy contract in the role of managing partner for media. He was previously with Mediabrands China for 3.5 years, most recently as managing director of growth and transformation, a position he took up a year ago. Prior to that he was managing director of UM China. He also has experience at OMD and MediaCom.

Malaysia telco Time DotCom appointed Rockstar Digital, a subsidiary of Kingdom Digital Group, as its social media agency of record following a competitive pitch. The appointment is for a period of one year with the option to extend for another. The client cited as reasons for its selection Rockstar's structured and strategic understanding of the telco landscape and its bold and fresh approach to social platforms, supported by robust data and in-depth insights.

Cummins&Partners Sydney appointed Rachel McEwen and Matty Graham as group business directors; Meredith Ansoul as head of media; Nicky Webster as senior account director; Robbie Tucker as senior account manager; Abby Johnson as account executive; and Georgie Parchert as copywriter. The agency also promoted Alice Tran to art director. McEwen returns from London where she worked on PepsiCo and ASDA at AMV BBDO. Graham was most recently part of the team at Vice. Ansoul joins for her newly created role from Vodafone where she was head of acquisition, media and content. Webster is ex BWM and Tucker is ex M&C Saatchi. Parchert was previously a strategist at UM.