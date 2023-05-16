What’s the best time to post on social media? The answer has changed since just last year

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon are the best times for engagement across all social media platforms, according to a study by social media analytics company Sprout Social.

The worst day to post? Sunday, according to the 2023 Best Times to Post on Social Media report.

The findings are based on an analysis of nearly 2 billion social engagements, usage data across 400,000 social profiles and Sprout’s 34,000 customers.

The most-used social media platform by marketers worldwide is Facebook, with 90% using it as part of their strategy. The optimal times to post on Facebook are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, the report found that marketers looking for maximum engagement on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn should aim for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Rachael Goulet, director of social media at Sprout Social, said via email that since last year, peak engagement times on Facebook have shifted to match general U.S. business hours.

“Facebook is a primary communication channel for businesses, and with consumer behavior returning to pre-pandemic patterns, it’s likely that the shift in engagement is due to its utility as a business tool that’s most active during the day,” Goulet said.

Nearly eight in 10 (79%) marketers use Instagram. It is also the second-most-preferred platform for customer service after Facebook for marketers and consumers.

The report also found that the best time to post on TikTok is Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For Twitter, it’s Tuesdays through Fridays starting at 9 a.m. through noon.

Goulet said that the shift in peak times from last year’s report is indicative of how quickly platforms and consumer behaviors evolve.

“It’s important for marketers to stay aware of these shifts in order to reach their audience in fresh ways, or even discover new segments and personas they weren’t prioritizing before,” she said.