Sabrina Sanchez
23 hours ago

Wella selects Hugh Dineen as new CMO and global brand president

Wella brands include haircare products by Clairol and Sasoon.

Wella Company, whose brands include Wella Professionals, Clairol, O.P.I., Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and ghd, has named Hugh Dineen as global chief marketing officer and president of global brands. 

In the newly-created role, Dineen will be responsible for expanding the company’s brand portfolio and will report directly to Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO of Wella Company.

“The future of Wella Company is here, and I’m thrilled to join the team at this pivotal moment,” said Dineen in an email. “As we continue to distinguish Wella Company as a global leader in beauty, I look forward to spearheading growth from a marketing perspective to reach customers wherever they are with whatever they need, from our retail category to e-commerce to our professional product suite.”

Dineen joined the company in August from MetLife, where he served as CMO until December 2020. He previously served in leadership roles at Avon and Johnson & Johnson.

The Wella Company has also hired several others to executive leadership positions. Virginie Costa has been named global chief financial officer and Gretchen Koback Pursel joined as global chief people officer.

Costa joined the company in June after serving as global CFO at Godiva Chocolatier, where she helped the brand expand across retail and ecommerce.

Pursel joined the Wella Company in August, previously serving as chief human resources officer at Tiffany & Co. In the new role, she will lead the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Wella currently operates in more than 100 countries and employs more than 6,000 people. Young-Scrivner is one of only two women to lead a top global beauty company across Europe, the Americas, Latam/Brazil and Asia Pacific.

PRWeek

