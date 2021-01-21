Media News
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

FMCG giant uses three agency holding companies.

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Unilever is preparing to call an international media buying review, which is likely to be one of the largest pitches of the year.

Industry sources expect Unilever to carry out the review in many key markets around the world.

A spokesperson for Unilever declined to comment on what it called “speculation” and did not confirm whether it plans a media review.

It is thought the FMCG giant may still be finalising some details.

China is unlikely to be included because WPP picked up the account from Omnicom following a review there in spring 2020.

Unilever, which owns the Ben & Jerry’s, Comfort, Dove, Hellmann’s and Marmite brands, is one of the world’s biggest advertisers and had a €7.27 billion annual spend on brand and marketing investment before the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe made up about 22% of sales, the Americas 32%, and the rest of the world, including Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, 46%, according to Unilever’s 2019 annual report.

The UK-based group has close relationships with three major global agency holding companies – WPP, Omnicom and Interpublic – in different geographies around the world.

WPP’s Mindshare, Omnicom’s PHD and Interpublic’s Initiative have held the media duties on a longstanding basis but the client has increasingly been looking for a broader relationship.

Speaking at Cannes Lions in June 2019, the, then new, Unilever chief executive Alan Jope publicly noted that the FMCG company was looking to structure relationships with holding companies, rather than individual agencies.

"I know that WPP have got all the talent that we need to solve our brand problems, and so do Omnicom, so do Interpublic. What I don’t want to do is just have a relationship with one narrow vertical just within WPP," he said.

The consumer goods behemoth has previously had a policy of reviewing its media agency arrangements “periodically” and held major global buying reviews, including in 20092012 and 2015.

More recently, Unilever shook up its broader marketing operations in 2017, when it launched an efficiency drive and fended off a bid approach by Kraft Heinz

The company slashed the number of agencies with which it works, particularly on creative, and set up an in-house content studio operation, called U-Studio, in partnership with Oliver, a specialist in-housing firm.

Like many consumer packaged goods companies, Unilever’s revenues have held up during the Covid-19 pandemic and it has stepped up its efforts in ecommerce as consumers have stayed at home in many markets.

Underlying sales rose 1.4% in the first nine months of 2020.

The company, which champions sustainability, also took a stand against social-media firms by pausing spend on Facebook and Twitter in the US in the second half of 2020 in protest at the “polarised” political environment.

In a significant move this week, Unilever announced a series of commitments to improve inclusion across its operations, including to "increase the number of advertisements that include people from diverse groups, both on screen and behind the camera".

It follows the company's role in spearheading the Unstereotype Alliance, a partnership with other major advertising companies and UN Women to tackle gender stereotyping in advertising.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

3 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

4 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

5 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

10 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Related Articles

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution
Marketing
Aug 22, 2019
Gunjan Prasad

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about ...

Will more clients follow Unilever in adopting a holding company model?
Advertising
Jul 9, 2019
Maisie McCabe

Will more clients follow Unilever in adopting a ...

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review
Media
Dec 8, 2019
Lindsay Stein

AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in ...

Just Published

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group

A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

CEO Alan Jope said commitments to address social inequality "will make Unilever a better, stronger business", and pushed for "collective action" in addressing widening social divides.

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Local artists get a leg up from retail brands to produce offbeat installations and merchandise.

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.