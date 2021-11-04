News The Work
Matthew Miller
10 hours ago

Read a book written by 70 Indonesian authors, over Twitter

INSPIRATION STATION: M&C Saatchi Indonesia and Twitter orchestrated the writing of a crowdsourced book to spark more interest in reading and writing among young Indonesians.

Read a book written by 70 Indonesian authors, over Twitter

In partnership with Twitter, M&C Saatchi Indonesia drove 'The Thread Story', a crowdsourced book-writing project that resulted in a story written by 70 authors in more than 270 tweets—all for the cause of promoting reading and writing to young people in Indonesia.

The effort started in October with a call for people to contribute to a single Twitter thread, and the book was unveiled Friday (October 19) at a launch event in Ubud on the island of Bali, during the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.

M&C Saatchi handpicked 70 authors from among those who contributed to the Twitter thread, which asked people to share stories related to the festival's theme, 'Mulat Sarira' (self-reflection). The agency then compiled more than 270 contributions into a book, which is available now in Bahasa Indonesia (you can view and download it below). An English version is slated to appear in a couple of weeks.

"Many of us discovered the joy of reading early in our lives," said Anish Daryani, founder and president director of M&C Saatchi Indonesia. "But sadly, today's youth has been deprived of the pleasure of reading life-changing stories due to the emergence of streaming content, social media, clickbait, and microblogging. The Ubud Writers and Readers Festival has been trying to encourage writing and reading for 18 years, but their voice wasn't being heard. So, at M&C Saatchi Indonesia, we decided to change that by getting under the skin of today's youth."    

Notables including author Desi Anwar and Ridwan Kamil, governor of West Java Province, helped spread the word about the initiative.


Daryani pointed to statistics showing that Indonesian young people rank quite low in terms of scholastic performance and literacy.

"The Thread Story is a simple adventure, taking place mostly inside the narrators’ heads as they walk through different scenarios and sights of Ubud," Daryani told Campaign Asia-Pacific. As the story progresses, it becomes a rollercoaster narrative of feelings, varying from love to anger and ignorance to acceptance, by the narrators."

The book reflects hope above all despair that life will bounce back, and goodness will prevail, he added. "The book has a realist tone, capturing experiences of contributors and their love for stories, with slices of life that tend to express a satire on society. Contextual illustrations through the book paint a vivid picture of emotions expressed across the chapters."

Illustrations from the book


Janet De Neefe, founder of the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival, expanded on how the book reflects the festival theme. "Drawn from a local philosophy, it is the spiritual principle of examining our actions, thoughts, and values to ultimately build the deepest sense of self-understanding, wisdom, and interconnectedness in pursuit of Dharma, the truth," she said. "The Thread Story delved into the heart and soul of this theme from thoughts and relationships to Ubud and the impact of Covid that resulted in a moving collective memoir for this year."

De Neefe added that she hopes the book might help the country "discover many new voices that need to be heard, fulfilling our dream to provide opportunities for the future writers and readers of this extraordinary archipelago".

Dwi Adriansah, Indonesia country head at Twitter, said the company hopes the initiative will help people rediscover a love of reading. "Our collaboration with M&C Saatchi Indonesia and UWRF aims to help reignite people’s passion towards literature, especially story writing. Through The Thread Story, we encourage people to share their creativity in creating a book using a new way, which is through Threads."

CREDITS

Creative Direction: Adri Zainuddin
Art Direction: Wira Manggala, Bimo Christantyo, Dhiemas Afif Febriyan
Copywriting: Sholihin Iwan Setiawan
Digital Marketing: Rachmat Kartaatmadja, Preena Lalwani, Aini Hanifaah, Dhea Ishar
Project Management: Dyah Ariani, Siti Maryam, Adira Arsyani
Production Coordination: Idham Bhakti Utama, Rina Fatmawati, Adrita Prasetiwaty

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

2 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

4 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

5 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

6 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

8 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

9 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

10 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Related Articles

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account
Advertising
Sep 16, 2020
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia ...

Found in translation: Australian artists improve on poorly translated government Covid info
Analysis
Sep 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

Found in translation: Australian artists improve on ...

M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata
Advertising
Aug 25, 2021
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from ...

M&C Saatchi’s Moray MacLennan on ‘renewed belief in marketing’ and war for talent
Advertising
Oct 14, 2021
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi’s Moray MacLennan on ‘renewed belief in ...

Just Published

Stagwell posts double-digit growth in first earnings after MDC merger
PR
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Stagwell posts double-digit growth in first ...

The newly combined holding company grew net organic revenue by 22.8% to $498 million.

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women access to safe water
News
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women ...

The beer brand’s campaign includes OOH and a short film, narrated by Matt Damon.

Why disturbing disclosure trends could ruin influencer marketing
Marketing
2 hours ago
Danielle Wiley

Why disturbing disclosure trends could ruin ...

Bad disclosure is bad influencer marketing.

Creative Minds: Why Simon Lee loves the moments before the magic happens
Analysis
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Simon Lee loves the moments ...

We get to know the ECD and co-owner of The Hallway through their answers to 11 questions. Learn how they pursued a love of creativity into a freezing river with 1500 naked people, what might happen to their skin after they die, and why they probably can't stand Worcestershire sauce.