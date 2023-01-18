Digital Media News
Jessica Heygate
Jan 18, 2023

Pinterest pitches itself as ‘positive’ reprieve from social media ‘toxicity’

The platform outlined actions it has taken to nurture a brand safe environment in a colourful installation at CES 2023.

Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer, Pinterest
Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer, Pinterest

Pinterest honed in on the “positive experience” it offers its users and advertisers in its pitch to marketers at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023.

Brand safety risks of social media platforms have returned to the spotlight in recent months as marketers grapple with Twitter’s erratic new leadership and TikTok’s geopolitical issues.

Image-sharing platform Pinterest saw this backdrop as an opportunity to position itself as a jovial reprieve from the “toxicity” of its social media peers at CES 2023, the first tech conference of the year that is attended by C-suite brand and agency executives.

A colorful exhibit encouraged marketers to “step into the future,” with themed meeting rooms and decor inspired by its Pinterest Predicts trends. 

Campaign US caught up with Pinterest’s chief revenue officer Bill Watkins during the event to understand how it is pitching itself to advertisers during a tense time for tech platforms.

“When I think about Pinterest and what really sets us apart, we are this positive place on the internet. This is not something that has been reactive, this is something we have proactively invested in for many years,” Watkins said.

“When I think about social and the toxicity that exists there, two or three years ago you could say that was done by accident. Today, I’m not sure you can say that,” Watkins added.

See the full interview on TikTok via Campaign US

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign
May 17, 2022
Eric Berger

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space
Oct 31, 2021
Eric Berger

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space
Oct 27, 2021
Eric Berger

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta
Aug 25, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.