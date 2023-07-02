L’Oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to marketing and digital chief

L’Oréal India has announced the elevation of Saloni Shah as chief digital and marketing officer (CDMO).

She will be responsible for L’Oréal’s digital-first brands and aims to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms to further strengthen the company’s capabilities.

Shah was previously head of media, digital and data transformation.

She joined L’Oréal in December 2013 as media manager for the consumer products division (CPD).

Shah succeeds Gaurav Anand, who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities.

Aseem Kaushik, managing director, L’Oréal India, said, “Consumer expectations have shifted dramatically as they count on immersive and unique purchasing experiences, with direct access to brands. With Saloni’s holistic experience across digital and media and close to a decade-long association with L’Oréal, I’m confident that she is best placed to further accelerate our digital transformation journey in India.”

Shah said, “India is the next big frontier for L’Oréal Groupe, with a steadfast focus on cutting-edge product innovation, consumer acquisition, and beauty tech. Today, the CDMO team delivers stellar O+O consumer experiences across all our channels and at the same time provides industry-first digital practices for higher business performance. I am excited to take on this responsibility and drive a strong growth story for L’Oréal India.”

In a career spanning over 13 years, she has also worked with GroupM Media.