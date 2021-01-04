Marketing Analysis
Adina-Laura Achim
1 day ago

How top brands are recruiting first-time buyers in China

A look at the luxury brands that understand how to create emotionally-connected retail to recruit young, first-time purchasers.

Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton

Key takeaways:

  • Only 8% of consumers consider themselves to be firmly committed loyalists to their favorite brands, according to a Nielsen’s Global Consumer Loyalty study.
  • First-time purchasers have a greater susceptibility to their social surroundings, as younger consumers crave validation and need to make purchases that communicate social standing and individuality.
  • Luxury powerhouses like Louis Vuitton and Gucci—as well as athletic footwear and clothing brand Nike—recruit first-time purchasers by meeting them at every touchpoint.

“Only 13% of post-’80s/’90s luxury spenders said they grew up in a family familiar with the finer things in life, while half of post-’90s [buyers] and 31% of post-’80s consumers, only made their first luxury purchase in the last year,” according to a report by McKinsey & Company.

In short, millennials and Gen Zers didn’t grow up with luxury and came to know this extravagant world only recently. Consequently, their perspective on luxury and their shopping behaviors are different from those of older luxury consumers.

Furthermore, first-time purchasers are much more likely to be susceptible to their social surroundings. Being younger consumers, they crave validation, and they need to make purchases that communicate social standing and individuality.

Young Chinese consumers “see luxury as a form of social capital that helps mark them apart, and achieve personal and social goals,” says McKinsey & Company. Therefore, luxury brands that use positioning strategies to make their brand distinctive can influence consumer preferences.

But the downside to the continuous chase for individuality and novelty is consumer disloyalty. According to a Nielsen’s Global Consumer Loyalty study, only eight% of consumers consider themselves to be firmly committed loyalists to their favorite brands.

Nevertheless, not all luxury brands adapt their marketing communications methods and content strategies according to this new reality. Let’s have a look at the luxury brands that understand the importance of creating a new form of emotionally-connected retail and see how they recruit first-time purchasers.

Every touchpoint counts

Luxury powerhouses like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, or athletic footwear and clothing brand Nike, recruit first-time purchasers by meeting them at every touchpoint.

Take Gucci, for example. The world’s fastest-growing luxury brand is an e-commerce trailblazer, launching its US e-commerce site in 2002. Since then, the company has continually innovated and created more value for investors, buyers, and consumers alike.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez, the founder of the e-commerce development agency G & Co., believes that Kering’s investments into digital functionalities like its single cross-channel customer database and its reserve online/pickup in-store feature have helped safeguard Gucci’s philosophy of “brand first, channel second.” This strategy also helps create personalized experiences and a frictionless customer experience across all touchpoints.

Buying Gucci products online “is an experience that mirrors its runways: each ready-to-wear look is sold as pieces of the outfit that appeared on the catwalk,” according to Digiday. “They have brought to life their world—it’s curated in a way that it represents the life of the Gucci woman in a very smart and subtle way, while still making the consumer feel that they want to live in this world,” said Ian Schatzberg, president of the creative agency Wednesday, to the magazine.

But Gucci has gone even further in attracting first-time buyers while also generating high engagement by working with influencers and celebrities in China such as Li Bing Bing, Yang Mi, and Ni Ni.

Louis Vuitton, on the other hand, maintains its prime market position by recruiting and engaging with first-time purchasers via immersive brand experiences. From art exhibitions and interactive museum experiences to artistic collaborations, Louis Vuitton has envisioned a world in which art and fashion merge to create a refined, hypnotizing reality. Now, the French luxury house is using digital media platforms to communicate its cultural sensibilities to youthful, first-time purchasers.

But Louis Vuitton and Gucci do not only build awareness through their own channels; they also do it through collaborations with streetwear brands, television celebrities, artists, competing brands, and even resale platforms that command high engagement.

Meanwhile, Nike, a brand known to advocate for social justice and corporate social responsibility, has partnered with athletes like Serena Williams, LeBron James, Roger Federer, and Colin Kaepernick because they are engaged in social action. Alongside these partners, the brand has used emotional marketing to sell higher values and build longer-lasting customer relationships.

Since younger luxury buyers like Gen Zers are pro-social consumers who care deeply about social issues, Nike’s branding strategy is a hit with them. And Nike’s content strategy in China is also on point, as the American sportswear brand is genius at storytelling and creating engaging content.

These strategies have worked very well in China, where Nike’s revenues surged 21% in 2018 to $5.13 billion, accounting for 14% of Nike’s total global sales, according to Daxue Consulting. Moreover, in 2019, sales in Greater China were up 20.9% from $5.13 billion to $6.21 billion.

By creating a democratized form of retail, these Western brands do not only reach the consumers who can afford luxury but also prospective buyers of the aspirational class. It is a branding strategy that encourages emotional experiences and impulse purchases while also strengthening brand equity.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

3 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

4 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

5 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

6 APAC's top ads on YouTube: hope and new beginnings

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

8 Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

9 McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

10 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

Related Articles

Four new ways of marketing luxury In China
Analysis
Oct 22, 2020
Adina-Laura Achim

Four new ways of marketing luxury In China

Predictions for the Chinese luxury market in 2020
Marketing
Jan 2, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Predictions for the Chinese luxury market in 2020

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
Marketing
Aug 26, 2020
Wenzhuo Wu

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save ...

5 luxury trends in China that matter to brands
Digital
Nov 25, 2019
Daniel Langer

5 luxury trends in China that matter to brands

Just Published

New Business League: November 2020 report
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: November 2020 report

Carat, Havas, Leo Burnett, Publicis, Sapient, Starcom and WPP shift positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins in media and creative.

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a year like no other
Marketing
14 hours ago
Elspeth Cheung

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a ...

Seven major trends shaped the market in 2020, and will continue to do so, according to Kantar's global BrandZ valuation director.

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

CMO role will be filled by Sarah Franklin, who is currently general manager of platform.

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad taste
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad ...

Australia's ad watchdog is investigating complaints about a BCF ad from The Monkeys, which says the pandemic arose because "somebody ate a bat".