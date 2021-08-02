Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digitas promotes Adrian Farouk to APAC CEO

He will retain his leadership of Digitas & Epsilon ANZ.

Digitas promotes Adrian Farouk to APAC CEO

After two and a half years, Digitas once again has an APAC CEO. Publicis Groupe is promoting Adrian Farouk to lead its creative-media hybrid agency at a regional level with immediate effect, whilst retaining his current position as the ANZ leader of both Digitas and data technology platform Epsilon

The promotion rewards Farouk for nearly 10 years of leadership, which started as managing director of LBi Australia and includes 3 years as a core member of Digitas' Global Operating Committee. During Farouk's ANZ leadership, Digitas has been twice awarded Campaign Asia Digital Agency of the Year (Gold) and three times awarded Campaign Asia Specialist Agency of the Year (Silver) in Australia and New Zealand.

Jane Lin-Baden, managing partner of Publicis Groupe APAC said Farouk is known "as a credible and charismatic leader who is able to motivate his team and advance the entire digital marketing industry."  She added: "Under his leadership, Digitas ANZ has been a shining example of quality work and innovation in the region. I am sure Adrian will bring fresh perspectives to Digitas APAC.”

Lin-Baden was appointed to hold stewardship of Digitas APAC in 2019 after then-CEO Annette Male left Digitas to lead Wunderman Thompson APAC.  During that time, Digitas expanded across the region from 6 to 15 markets. 

Thanking Lin-Baden for her service, Farouk said he is "thrilled to accept the challenge and connect the markets to drive the brand to new heights.”

Farouk will continue reporting to Michael Rebelo, CEO of Publicis Groupe Australia & New Zealand for his responsibility in ANZ, with a dotted-line to Lin-Baden.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

8 Staging a comeback

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Digitas Australia MD moves to global WPP role
Advertising
May 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

Digitas Australia MD moves to global WPP role

Digitas is increasingly the growth engine of Publicis in APAC
Advertising
Mar 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Digitas is increasingly the growth engine of ...

Agency Report Card 2020: Digitas
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Digitas

Digitas loses a leader, but not its edge
Advertising
May 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Digitas loses a leader, but not its edge

Just Published

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home

Watch the film conceptualised by Coconut Films here

Breaking down US antitrust bills against Big Tech
Digital
3 hours ago
Steve Davies

Breaking down US antitrust bills against Big Tech

Why Washington turned on Big Tech, and what it means for the future.

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign
Advertising
3 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for ...

The work by London's Joint introduces the new proposition ‘Prime changes everything’.

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions
Advertising
12 hours ago
Matthew Miller

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-searc...

CASE STUDY: With Yell Advertising, the Thai food-delivery service purposely lost search-engine keyword auctions and wrote ad copy that called out the competitor in the above ad spot.