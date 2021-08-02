Digitas promotes Adrian Farouk to APAC CEO

After two and a half years, Digitas once again has an APAC CEO. Publicis Groupe is promoting Adrian Farouk to lead its creative-media hybrid agency at a regional level with immediate effect, whilst retaining his current position as the ANZ leader of both Digitas and data technology platform Epsilon.

The promotion rewards Farouk for nearly 10 years of leadership, which started as managing director of LBi Australia and includes 3 years as a core member of Digitas' Global Operating Committee. During Farouk's ANZ leadership, Digitas has been twice awarded Campaign Asia Digital Agency of the Year (Gold) and three times awarded Campaign Asia Specialist Agency of the Year (Silver) in Australia and New Zealand.

Jane Lin-Baden, managing partner of Publicis Groupe APAC said Farouk is known "as a credible and charismatic leader who is able to motivate his team and advance the entire digital marketing industry." She added: "Under his leadership, Digitas ANZ has been a shining example of quality work and innovation in the region. I am sure Adrian will bring fresh perspectives to Digitas APAC.”

Lin-Baden was appointed to hold stewardship of Digitas APAC in 2019 after then-CEO Annette Male left Digitas to lead Wunderman Thompson APAC. During that time, Digitas expanded across the region from 6 to 15 markets.

Thanking Lin-Baden for her service, Farouk said he is "thrilled to accept the challenge and connect the markets to drive the brand to new heights.”

Farouk will continue reporting to Michael Rebelo, CEO of Publicis Groupe Australia & New Zealand for his responsibility in ANZ, with a dotted-line to Lin-Baden.