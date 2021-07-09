Media News
Staff Reporters
14 hours ago

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO

Terrence Yung has been the CEO of the media service line since November 2020.

Dentsu China announced that Terrence Yung is stepping down from his post as CEO of the company's media service line.

Yung is stepping down to spend more time with his family, the company said. He has been with Dentsu since 2014, and was promoted from COO to the media CEO role in November 2020. He followed Tony Chen, who also spent less than a year in the media CEO position.

Deric Wong, CEO of Dentsu International China, will take over Yung's responsibilities on an interim basis.

"It has been an honour to lead Dentsu media for the past year," Yung said in a release. "I've been inspired by the dedication of the team and the great work we have produced for our clients. I love this organisation and will miss the amazing people here with whom I've had the privilege to work and collaborate."

Wong thanked Yung for his dedication. "Terrence Yung has made an important contribution to Dentsu media during his time with the company, and despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, he has had a positive impact on our transformation, driving growth and client satisfaction," Wong said in a release.

