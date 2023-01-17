December 2022 Australia advertiser of the month: Uber

Uber has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Australia for the month of December 2022, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the transport provider saw an uplift of 4.6 percentage points over the four-week period.

In mid-December, the ride-hailing app unveiled a new option for users in Melbourne to book children’s car seats–a first in Australia–with plans to eventually expand the family-friendly rides program to other parts of the country. This follows the launch of Uber Reserve Airport Pickups, which allows users to schedule rides from Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney airports up to 30 days in advance, as well as Uber Carshare, a rebranding of local peer-to-peer car-sharing network Car Next Door which Uber Australia acquired at the start of 2022.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Uber’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 16.1 on 29 November to a high of 20.7 by 22 December. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, liquor store chain BWS recorded a 4.1-point spike in Ad Awareness from 11.2 on 7 December to 15.3 by 21 December, while Unilever-owned grooming brand Lynx saw its Ad Awareness climb four percentage points from 6.5 on 1 December to 10.5 by 17 December.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Australia from 26 November to 22 December 2022. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.