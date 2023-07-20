Search
Creative Minds: McCann Worldgroup China's CCO loves art and flying on a jet suit
As a creative veteran, Yinbo Ma has worked both in the US and China, but his dream dinner guest is from an entirely other planet.
How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing ...
As moviegoers buy tickets for a “Barbieheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer gets a boost from Barbie’s marketing blitz.
Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the ...
Industry honchos weigh in on the impact of paid verification models by Meta and Twitter.
How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...
Daily active users on Meta’s new Twitter clone dropped by half last week, but brands are still eager to find success on the new platform.
Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’...
Publicis CEO spoke to Campaign after group grew 7.1% in Q2 and revealed it is giving staff an average salary increase of 4% in 2023.