Creative Minds: Louisa Luk was born a designer but didn't dream of becoming one

Name: Louisa Luk

Origin: Hong Kong

Places lived/worked: Hong Kong, London

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

Designer, Superunion Hong Kong (2016 to present)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Sounds quite cheesy, but I don’t really remember a pivotal point, because I’ve always liked to make stuff and draw since I was very little. Even before formally becoming one, I’d draw a lot, including making comics and fake newspapers.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Definitely Figlia! It’s been making rounds in the awards circuit and creative platforms in the last year, which is incredible to say the least, as we didn’t realize it would receive so much publicity. But also on a personal level, and especially as a female creative, the work was a joy to craft and put meaning to.



3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

The redesign of National Geographic magazine by Godfrey Dadich Partners. I’ve always loved reading National Geographic. And this seems like a dream project that combines all that I love to do in design: storytelling in both visual and writing, editorial design, typography, design systems, etc.

4. What movie/show do you never get tired of?

Stranger Things. Not going to lie, the first thing that hooked me in was the stunning typographic title itself. But of course, the show cinematography is just as stunning. Music’s great, story’s great. Everything about it brings us to that '80s era.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?



Anything ranging from a vet to a geographer, to an archaeologist and maybe baker. Just never a designer! (gasp)

6. What food can you not live without? What food would you be happy to never taste again?

Can’t live without dumplings. I can happily go without coriander though! (Sorry to a lot of my friends!)

7. How would your co-workers describe you?

An Olympic eater. To be fair, our team just loves eating—and ‘dethroning’ each other in the next epic meal.

8. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list

Jacinda Adern, currently prime minister of New Zealand. She’s phenomenal, and so human when it comes to dealing with extremely difficult situations, especially the pandemic. Also, I think she is the only world leader I feel I can have a chat with.

9. What would you do on your perfect day?

Being in nature. At some obscure location. You would think living in a small city like Hong Kong, there isn’t much to explore… couldn’t be more wrong!! Needless to say, I cannot wait to explore beyond Hong Kong very soon.

10. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Waking up at 3 am (after not sleeping much the night before either) to chase the sunrise in a sand dune valley. Flying downhill at near 90 degrees in a dune car! It was one of the most amazing trips I’ve had with my old university friends, and also one of the last before Covid hit.

11. Any regrets?



Not at all. You’re never too late to do anything.