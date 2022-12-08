Coca-Cola creates a series of festive films for its Christmas campaign

Coca-Cola's festive campaign will consist of a series of films as part of a refreshed creative platform that centres on the premise of sharing and celebrating stories of human connection "told in magical ways".

The three short films, which have been created by WPP's OpenX (its dedicated agency for the account) and led by Grey, will be available on Prime Video.

The creative platform, called "Real magic presents", is an extension of Coca-Cola's "Real magic" ethos, which it introduced in 2021.



It is the first time that Coca-Cola has created a film series anthology for its Christmas campaign.

The three films are called: "Alma", "Les petits mondes de Noël" and "Christmas bites".

Each is set on a different continent but Coca-Cola explained that the stories are "united by their core creative territory, which celebrates the extraordinary power of Christmas in creating both real and magical connections".



Selman Careaga, category president at Coca-Cola, said: "Through 'Real magic presents', Coca-Cola is continuing the promise of the 'Real magic' platform that we launched in 2021, creating more innovative experiences and deeper engagement with fans, across multiple channels.

"Christmas has always been a special time for our brand. This year, with our anthology series, we are excited to be breaking new ground, ensuring we are recognising not just its iconic past but also – in finding new ways to connect with new audiences – its future too."



Each film is about 10 minutes long. They have been directed by Vellas, JB Braud and Alex Buono through Prettybird.

Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer at OpenX, added: "This is the time of the year when we can't get enough of holiday movies. That's why, with the help of three amazing directors, we are bringing to life an anthology that expresses all the emotions of the holiday season, beautifully wrapped with unexpected storytelling. Who else other than Coke can bring to the world new magical tales, just in time for the season?"