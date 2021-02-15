Advertising News
Campaign India Team
18 hours ago

Cheil appoints Will Jin as MD in South West Asia

John Koo moves back to Cheil South Korea

Cheil Worldwide has announced the appointment of Will Jin as managing director for the South West Asia (SWA) region. 
 
Jin was formerly the president of Cheil Latin America for six years. He has more than 28 years of multi-disciplinary experience with Cheil and Samsung. He replaces John Koo who held the position since 2012. He has moved back to Cheil South Korea. 
 
Jin said, “South West Asia is a very important market with great potential to be the Global Hub for Cheil Worldwide. I see phenomenal progress here in the last few years. The pandemic has only made Cheil SWA more innovative and digitally advanced. From here on, I would like to help and work with the team to make it the most progressive business solutions’ agency with technology and creativity at its core. The team here is extremely capable and proactive. I am very excited to be here and looking forward to my journey in India.”
