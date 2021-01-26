Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

'Body debates', 'stability pursuit', 'counter cancel' and three other shifts that could transform marketing in 2021

An annual report from TBWA Worldwide's Backslash unit looks at which of the wholesale changes consumers have made in the way they work and play might stick.

'Body debates', 'stability pursuit', 'counter cancel' and three other shifts that could transform marketing in 2021

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and live across the world, and according to a new report from Backslash, the cultural intelligence unit of TBWA Worldwide, some of these changes may persist over the long-term. In its recently released annual glossary of cultural insights, which it calls Edges, the shop has identified some key shifts that could permanently transform social norms worldwide.

As marketers prepare to grapple with catering to consumers who have made sweeping changes in the past year, it may be prudent for them to keep a close watch on some key shifts that could have a deep impact.

“The pandemic has precipitated a cosmic reshuffle of global realities, social norms and individual beliefs," says Says Agathe Guerrier, co-chief strategy officer of TBWA Worldwide. "2021 isn’t just another year, it’s Year Zero. And so this isn’t just a trend report. It’s a glimpse into a new chapter of our history.”

As marketers look to keep pace with constantly shifting social mores to keep their brands and businesses relevant, here are six broad trends that could transform the way consumers live, work and play. 

Body Debates: Previously personal debates and decisions are now being made in the open. "Whether or not to get a vaccination, go vegan, wear a face mask, and have children are no longer private and personal. They’re at the center of heated public disputes related to freedom of choice versus societal responsibility," the report notes. This shift will impact brands and industries in sectors as diverse as entertainment and pharma.


Roots Revival: Before COVID-19, people prided themselves on being global citizens. However, as the pandemic has swept across the globe, consumers have started have battened down the hatches, borders have slammed shut and we’re now turning inward and getting in touch with our local and national heritage—gaining new appreciation for the people, land, and traditions that came before us. Buying local may just be the beginning of this trend.

Unglossed: Society is turning its back on impossible standards around one-note beauty, buttoned-up professionalism, and picture-perfect lifestyles—ushering in a new, unapologetic attitude," the report contends. Celebrating imperfection is apparently in and constantly aspiring for perfection is out. 

Stability Pursuit: The global job market has perhaps never seen so many cuts, with automation and pandemic-driven shutdowns, causing millions of roles to disappear. As this transition accelerates, businesses will begin placing a new emphasis on stability.


Counter Cancel: Stuck at home and in front of multiple screens, consumers have perhaps never been more aware, and woke folk saw a record number of brands and public figures being felled for a range of statements and positions—making for a lengthy 'cancel culture' list in 2020. This hyper-aware consumer caused brands and individuals to tiptoe around important issues, constantly fearing a boycott. However, as “woke fatigue” sets in, a growing group of people are refusing to participate in this sharp cancel culture, instead favouring nuanced debate over public shaming.

Health Hedonism: From hospitals that feel like luxury hotels, to at-home test kits that offer insights into our biology, healthcare is going from dreaded to embraced. Every brand is now in the business of making us well. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

3 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

4 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

5 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

6 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

Hivestack opens in China with The Trade Desk's Troy Yang as lead

8 The Trade Desk's Troy Yang joins Hivestack to lead China expansion

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

9 Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

China ecommerce boom to continue, but marketers have to work harder to win

10 China ecommerce boom to continue, but marketers have to work harder to win

Related Articles

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021
Advertising
Dec 16, 2020
Michael Sugden

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in ...

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage with them
Advertising
Oct 27, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage ...

Five takeaways for brands in 2021 from Google's year in search report
Advertising
Jan 22, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Five takeaways for brands in 2021 from Google's ...

Looking for a silver lining in a wipeout that was 2020
Advertising
Dec 4, 2020
Ad Nut

Looking for a silver lining in a wipeout that was 2020

Just Published

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app
Digital
46 minutes ago
Fayola Douglas

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app

Children can produce and star in videos alongside Lego characters.

FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny Robertson
Marketing
54 minutes ago
Diana Bradley

FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny ...

The company is also bringing its agency partners together in a blended team.

Global marketing and tech M&A fell 19% by volume and 50% by value in 2020: Ciesco
Advertising
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Global marketing and tech M&A fell 19% by volume ...

Holding networks closed only 15 deals in the year, a 42% decline from 2019's total of 26.

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar
Digital
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into ...

Amicus, Davanti, DWA and Gyro are folded into Merkle Australia, while CX consultancy Accordant is integrated with Isobar.