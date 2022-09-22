Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
11 hours ago

Watch this car’s journey in reverse

In Carro’s first-ever regional brand film, TBWA Singapore hires a stunt driver to drive a car backwards.

Singapore-based used-car service Carro has launched its first-ever regional brand film titled ‘A Car’s Journey in Reverse’ in which a car is seen going through its wear-and-tear in reverse. This is to depict that Carro is well-aware of each vehicle’s history. The company says: “We will always be truthful about a car’s history through our rigorous 160-point inspection and high-quality refurbishment process, we ensure that all Carro-certified cars sold will be as good as new.”

The campaign, produced by TBWA Singapore, is aimed at the insight that used cars are perceived to have hidden risks due to a lack of transparency over their driving and maintenance history.

Well, regardless of Carro’s inspection SOPs, consider Ad Nut sold. Ad Nut is particularly fond of the comedic timing of a woman who casually shrugs as she scratches a curb. If you, like Ad Nut, was wondering how the film was shot in reverse, a stunt driver was commissioned drive in reverse in real time. Learn more about the production in the BTS video below:

CREDITS

TBWA\Group Singapore
Executive Creative Director: Andy Grant
Creative Director: Peter Callaghan
Associate Creative Director: Robert Nelk and Mark Peeters
Junior Art Director: Avis Ann
Content Creator Art: Brian Don
Copywriter: JengYi Sow
Junior Copywriter: Raphael Cheong
Social Media Manager: Jolene Lim and Noah Wahid
Brand Director: Dan Paris, Benoit Freyburger, Peter Etheridge, Cherylene Chew
Associate Brand Director: Sophia Wee
Head of Agency Production:
Creative Producers:
Sariyanti Sannie
Luke Pidgeon, Billie Choo-Letts

Applebox Asia (Production house, Bangkok):
Executive Producer / Founder: Khoo
Film Director: Christopher Hill
Executive Producer: Farah Fatah
Producer: Dear (Naruemon Petchsuwun)
DOP: Parrk Priyapakdeekul
1st AD: Paris
Production Manager: Phrinx
Art Director: Kai
Wardrobe Stylist: Natt
Location Manager: May

Fuse Adventures in Audio (Audio house, Singapore)
Creative Director: Colin Pereira
Music Supervision: Isa Ong
Producer: Siti Nur Ain

The Quiet Lab (Post house, Bangkok)
Post Supervisor: Colin Foo & Randall lee
Post Producer: Prapa ‘Nui’ Suthirawatthananon
Editor: Ian Alexander Ng
Digital Intermediate Colourist: Coloursmith
Senior Flame Artist: Power Kuan
Flame Artist: Jintaporn Tiamkrua & Cherry Eng
Effects Artist: Supakit Thonglairuam 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

2 Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

3 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

4 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

5 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

6 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

Women to Watch 2022: Ten Ma, GroupM

7 Women to Watch 2022: Ten Ma, GroupM

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

9 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs
Advertising
Aug 30, 2022
Shawn Lim

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara ...

Creative Minds: TBWA’s Loo Yong Ping is a Land Rover nerd
Advertising
Sep 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: TBWA’s Loo Yong Ping is a Land ...

Singapore's big boring dance number
Advertising
Oct 7, 2021
Ad Nut

Singapore's big boring dance number

Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing the human mind at dinner
Advertising
Jul 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing ...

Just Published

Half of marcomms pros suffered severe stress, anxiety or burnout last year: UK study
Advertising
6 hours ago
James Halliwell

Half of marcomms pros suffered severe stress, ...

New research has found that half of people working in marketing and comms reported experiencing severe stress, anxiety or burnout on several occasions over the past 12 months.

PR agencies shouldn’t be treated as vendors but as collaborators: Experts
PR
6 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

PR agencies shouldn’t be treated as vendors but as ...

Public relations agencies and clients share strategies to ensure that the work relationship within the ecosystem eliminates toxicity

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the largest creative accounts in July
Advertising
7 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the ...

The wins meant the company generated the largest billings of all the ‘big six’ holding companies in July.

Creative Minds: Drishti Khemani would love to work on a Wes Anderson set
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Drishti Khemani would love to work ...

Get to know the senior art director at VCCP Singapore, who tells us why her favourite campaign is an OOH one that made her stop in her tracks.