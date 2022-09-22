Watch this car’s journey in reverse

Singapore-based used-car service Carro has launched its first-ever regional brand film titled ‘A Car’s Journey in Reverse’ in which a car is seen going through its wear-and-tear in reverse. This is to depict that Carro is well-aware of each vehicle’s history. The company says: “We will always be truthful about a car’s history through our rigorous 160-point inspection and high-quality refurbishment process, we ensure that all Carro-certified cars sold will be as good as new.”
The campaign, produced by TBWA Singapore, is aimed at the insight that used cars are perceived to have hidden risks due to a lack of transparency over their driving and maintenance history.
Well, regardless of Carro’s inspection SOPs, consider Ad Nut sold. Ad Nut is particularly fond of the comedic timing of a woman who casually shrugs as she scratches a curb. If you, like Ad Nut, was wondering how the film was shot in reverse, a stunt driver was commissioned drive in reverse in real time. Learn more about the production in the BTS video below:
