Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 13, 2020

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)

Campaign for Audi Australia by The Monkeys includes a separate ad for the currently locked down state of Victoria.

The pitter-patter of bare feet you hear may be your pajama-clad partner sneaking out for a sensuous, dead-of-the-night rendevous with the object of their infatuation—an Audi Q SUV.

That's the plotline of the new 'Irresistably advanced' campaign, made for Audi Australia by The Monkeys, which was recently appointed as the client's lead creative agency. The spot is directed and co-directed by Noah Marshall and Nick Kelly, respectively, from Sweetshop. The media plan includes TV, OOH and digital.

The Monkeys also thoughtfully created a different version specifically for the state of Victoria, which is under a strict pandemic lockdown.

CREDITS

Client: Audi Australia
Chief Customer and Marketing Officer: Nikki Warburton
Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Andrew Younis
Marketing Communications Manager: Kit Bashford
Senior Marketing Executive: Mick Colgan

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
Cofounder & Group Chief Creative Officer: Scott Nowell
Creative Director: Scott Dettrick
Copywriter: Harry Boothman & Bart Pawlak
Art Director: Joash Tham & Simon Cox
Designer: Mel Watson
Head of Production: Penny Brown
Senior TV Producer: Kaija Wall
Senior Integrated Producer: Tanith Williamson
Managing Director: Matthew Michael
Group Account Director: Shannon Duhig
Senior Content Manager: Ruth Peck
Business Strategy Director: Kit Landsdell

Production Company: Sweetshop, Sydney
Director: Noah Marshall
Co-Director: Nick Kelly
DOP: Stefan Duscio
Producer: Llew Griffiths
Managing Director: Edward Pontifex
Casting House: Mullinars

Edit House: The Editors
Editor: Tim Mauger
Artist: Stu Cadzow
Colourist: Company 3 – Tom Poole
Executive Producer: Alistair Pratten

Soundtrack: Re-record of “Strangers In The Night”
Music License: Turning Studios
Composer: Elliot Wheeler
Producer: Carla de Menezes Ribeiro

Record & Mix:
Studio: Song Zu
Producer: Katrina Aquilia
Engineer: Simon Kane
Publishing Rights to “Strangers In The Night”: Level Two & Universal

Photography Production:
Production Company: Flint
Photographer: Andreas Smetana
Producer: Tim Berriman
Retouching: Cream Electric Art

Production Partner: Adam Johnson Design
Creative Director: Adam Johnson

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Accenture buys The Monkeys
Advertising
May 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Accenture buys The Monkeys

How to avoid ending up in 'Camp pain'
Advertising
Sep 11, 2019
Ad Nut

How to avoid ending up in 'Camp pain'

NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes
Advertising
Aug 12, 2019
Ad Nut

NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Stop Your Boobs Playing Their Own Game' by The Monkeys
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Stop Your Boobs Playing ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
58 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.