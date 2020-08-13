Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)

The pitter-patter of bare feet you hear may be your pajama-clad partner sneaking out for a sensuous, dead-of-the-night rendevous with the object of their infatuation—an Audi Q SUV.
That's the plotline of the new 'Irresistably advanced' campaign, made for Audi Australia by The Monkeys, which was recently appointed as the client's lead creative agency. The spot is directed and co-directed by Noah Marshall and Nick Kelly, respectively, from Sweetshop. The media plan includes TV, OOH and digital.
The Monkeys also thoughtfully created a different version specifically for the state of Victoria, which is under a strict pandemic lockdown.
CREDITS
Client: Audi Australia
Chief Customer and Marketing Officer: Nikki Warburton
Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Andrew Younis
Marketing Communications Manager: Kit Bashford
Senior Marketing Executive: Mick Colgan
Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
Cofounder & Group Chief Creative Officer: Scott Nowell
Creative Director: Scott Dettrick
Copywriter: Harry Boothman & Bart Pawlak
Art Director: Joash Tham & Simon Cox
Designer: Mel Watson
Head of Production: Penny Brown
Senior TV Producer: Kaija Wall
Senior Integrated Producer: Tanith Williamson
Managing Director: Matthew Michael
Group Account Director: Shannon Duhig
Senior Content Manager: Ruth Peck
Business Strategy Director: Kit Landsdell
Production Company: Sweetshop, Sydney
Director: Noah Marshall
Co-Director: Nick Kelly
DOP: Stefan Duscio
Producer: Llew Griffiths
Managing Director: Edward Pontifex
Casting House: Mullinars
Edit House: The Editors
Editor: Tim Mauger
Artist: Stu Cadzow
Colourist: Company 3 – Tom Poole
Executive Producer: Alistair Pratten
Soundtrack: Re-record of “Strangers In The Night”
Music License: Turning Studios
Composer: Elliot Wheeler
Producer: Carla de Menezes Ribeiro
Record & Mix:
Studio: Song Zu
Producer: Katrina Aquilia
Engineer: Simon Kane
Publishing Rights to “Strangers In The Night”: Level Two & Universal
Photography Production:
Production Company: Flint
Photographer: Andreas Smetana
Producer: Tim Berriman
Retouching: Cream Electric Art
Production Partner: Adam Johnson Design
Creative Director: Adam Johnson
