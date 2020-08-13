Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)

The pitter-patter of bare feet you hear may be your pajama-clad partner sneaking out for a sensuous, dead-of-the-night rendevous with the object of their infatuation—an Audi Q SUV.

That's the plotline of the new 'Irresistably advanced' campaign, made for Audi Australia by The Monkeys, which was recently appointed as the client's lead creative agency. The spot is directed and co-directed by Noah Marshall and Nick Kelly, respectively, from Sweetshop. The media plan includes TV, OOH and digital.

The Monkeys also thoughtfully created a different version specifically for the state of Victoria, which is under a strict pandemic lockdown.

