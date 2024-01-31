How to cut cookies with Campaign: Targeting alternatives

Google has begun the much-delayed process of eliminating third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, a deprecation that it plans to complete by the end of 2024.

Since Chrome has a 65% share of the global browser marketplace, this is a substantial change that the advertising industry must adapt to.

Third-party cookies have for many years played a central role in the targeting, measurement and attribution of online advertising. Moving to an alternative targeting and measurement paradigm is a philosophical, economical and technical challenge.

“A lot of companies who haven’t really done the homework yet to understand the full impact of cookies going away—I think that’s going to make for a rather choppy Q1 and Q2,” said Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder, Sparrow Advisers. “For a lot of marketers the challenge is, who is going to solve this?”

To help marketers on their cookieless journey, this video series will unpack why cookies are being deprecated, the strengths and weaknesses of alternatives on offer and potential knock-on effects of cookie deprecation to consider.

Episode covers:

How different cookieless targeting solutions work.

Which solutions are showing the most promise.

The process of testing solutions.

The challenges and gaps.

You’ll hear from a mix of tech, brand, agency and publisher executives on how each part of the supply chain is approaching this complex issue, exposing how motivations and investments differ.

Experts featured in this video:

Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder, Sparrow Advisers

Dan Taylor, VP of global ads, Google

Emily Palmer, digital media and ad tech consultant

Gabe Dorosz, head of audience strategy and insight, The New York Times

Richard Mooney, Privacy Sandbox workstream lead, GroupM

Shyam Venugopal, SVP, global marketing and media transformation, PepsiCo

Travis Lusk, group director of digital media and ad tech, North America, Ebiquity

Valerio Poce, executive director of ad product marketing, The New York Times

Check back throughout the week to see episodes evaluating measurement and attribution solutions and the potential downsides of cookie deprecation.