Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of September 20, 2021

Leo Burnett Australia, Isobar India, The Monkeys Aotearoa, Cummins & Partners, Enormous, Stagwell, Brainchild Communications Pakistan and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover September 20 through 24, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Leo Burnett Australia has promoted Kate Silver to the role of general manager, Leo Burnett Melbourne from her previous role as chief client partner. She will continue to play a role in leading the team across key client partnerships for brands including HBF, Vitasoy, Twinings, Transurban and City of Melbourne, whilst focusing on evolving the agency’s core creative culture, capabilities and services under the revitalised HumanKind operating system.

Isobar India has promoted its chief business officer, Rahul Vengalil, to the role of managing partner. Vengalil will report into Heeru Dingra, chief executive officer (CEO), Isobar India group. 

New Zealand clean energy company Meridian appointed The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, as its new creative agency of record, effective October 1. A foundation client in New Zealand, Meridian’s appointment marks the second account win for the agency off the back of announcing ASB and since launching the Auckland office in August.

Lazada has hired NTUC Income's Marcu Chew as group CMO, replacing Mary Zhou. (Full story

Cummins & Partners named Kirsty Muddle, founding partner and managing director of Cummins & Partners Sydney, as chief executive officer of its Australian operations. Former CEO Chris Jeffares departed the agency last January to join his family brewing business, Stomping Ground. In addition, Andy Copeland joins as chief data and technology officer. Paul Murphy is chief media officer, Mark Hooke is chief financial officer and Sean Cummins remains as global chief creative officer. In addition, Matt Rose has been promoted to general manager in the St Kilda office.

Thunes, a Singapore-based provier of payment solutions, appointed Irina Chuchkina as its first global chief marketing officer. Before joining Thunes, Chuchkina led global brand, communications, and social media marketing for Rapyd, another fintech company. (Full story)

Sheryl Marjoram is leaving McCann London, where she has been chief executive since 2019, to return to her home country of Australia, to become chief executive of DDB Sydney. She will leave McCann at the end of 2021. (Full story)

Indian creative agency Enormous has joined Stagwell's global affiliate network. Stagwell and Enormous will collaborate on market-level clients and global brands looking to connect with the Indian consumer. Enormous is an insight-led content and creative agency specializing in multimedia campaigns, business consulting, and helping startups connect with the mid-market to fuel growth.Clients include DishTV, Motorola, IDFC and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Al Shaheer Foods, a Pakistan meat producer, appointed the MediaVest team of Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) to handle online and offline media following a review that began in May. The agency will be in charge of media for the 13-year-old halal food provider's new frozen foods business unit. BCP maintains a non-ownership franchising agreement with the Publicis Groupe to use the trademarks of Starcom and MediaVest.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

4 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

5 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

9 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

10 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Advertising
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Advertising
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

APAC marketing stunts: A collection of the strangest (and stupidest) on-the-street promotions
Advertising
6 hours ago
Matthew Miller

APAC marketing stunts: A collection of the ...

Clowns. A bear. A subway-riding cat. A giant pineapple. A giant tissue pack. A bunch of small coffins. People with big pills on their heads. What do all these things have in common? They all feature in this historical collection of strange and/or ill-advised on-the-ground promotional stunts by APAC brands.

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash
Advertising
6 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery ...

Users on social media rushed to defend the brand following an incriminating statement from a religious organisation.

Accenture Interactive to buy Brazilian CX provider Experity
Marketing
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture Interactive to buy Brazilian CX provider ...

Experity will help scale Accenture's market capabilities in customer experience and commerce.

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation
Advertising
20 hours ago
Ben Bold

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global ...

In unusual move, Omnicom buys two German agencies that already work with client.