Move and win roundup: Week of September 20, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover September 20 through 24, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Leo Burnett Australia has promoted Kate Silver to the role of general manager, Leo Burnett Melbourne from her previous role as chief client partner. She will continue to play a role in leading the team across key client partnerships for brands including HBF, Vitasoy, Twinings, Transurban and City of Melbourne, whilst focusing on evolving the agency’s core creative culture, capabilities and services under the revitalised HumanKind operating system.

Isobar India has promoted its chief business officer, Rahul Vengalil, to the role of managing partner. Vengalil will report into Heeru Dingra, chief executive officer (CEO), Isobar India group.

New Zealand clean energy company Meridian appointed The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, as its new creative agency of record, effective October 1. A foundation client in New Zealand, Meridian’s appointment marks the second account win for the agency off the back of announcing ASB and since launching the Auckland office in August.

Lazada has hired NTUC Income's Marcu Chew as group CMO, replacing Mary Zhou. (Full story)

Cummins & Partners named Kirsty Muddle, founding partner and managing director of Cummins & Partners Sydney, as chief executive officer of its Australian operations. Former CEO Chris Jeffares departed the agency last January to join his family brewing business, Stomping Ground. In addition, Andy Copeland joins as chief data and technology officer. Paul Murphy is chief media officer, Mark Hooke is chief financial officer and Sean Cummins remains as global chief creative officer. In addition, Matt Rose has been promoted to general manager in the St Kilda office.

Thunes, a Singapore-based provier of payment solutions, appointed Irina Chuchkina as its first global chief marketing officer. Before joining Thunes, Chuchkina led global brand, communications, and social media marketing for Rapyd, another fintech company. (Full story)

Sheryl Marjoram is leaving McCann London, where she has been chief executive since 2019, to return to her home country of Australia, to become chief executive of DDB Sydney. She will leave McCann at the end of 2021. (Full story)

Indian creative agency Enormous has joined Stagwell's global affiliate network. Stagwell and Enormous will collaborate on market-level clients and global brands looking to connect with the Indian consumer. Enormous is an insight-led content and creative agency specializing in multimedia campaigns, business consulting, and helping startups connect with the mid-market to fuel growth.Clients include DishTV, Motorola, IDFC and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Al Shaheer Foods, a Pakistan meat producer, appointed the MediaVest team of Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) to handle online and offline media following a review that began in May. The agency will be in charge of media for the 13-year-old halal food provider's new frozen foods business unit. BCP maintains a non-ownership franchising agreement with the Publicis Groupe to use the trademarks of Starcom and MediaVest.