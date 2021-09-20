Marketing News
Staff Reporters
8 hours ago

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Zhou expected to move to another role within the ecommerce platform, with Chew starting October 1.

Marcus Chew (left), Lazada's new group CMO with his predecessor Mary Zhou
Marcus Chew (left), Lazada's new group CMO with his predecessor Mary Zhou

The top deck continues to be shuffled at southeast Asian ecommerce platform Lazada, with the latest change seeing Mary Zhou, the firm's group CMO, being replaced by NTUC Income's Marcus Chew. The new CMO will start in his role on October 1, Lazada told Campaign Asia-Pacific, without providing more details. Zhou is expected to be given a new role at the company. 

Chew has spent nearly seven years in his role at NTUC Income. In this time, he has led multiple segments including brand marketing, media, brand activation and events, and CSR, according to his LinkedIn profile. One of his most memorable campaigns, with BBH, was a memorable single-shot drone video that kicked off an integrated campaign in Singapore. Chew had stints with Adidas and Unilever in China, Singapore and Malaysia, prior to NTUC Income.

In recent months Lazada hired Shawnn Lai as SVP and regional creative lead, along with Cheng Shu, Michael Tai, Chan Hwee Chong and Daniel Foo as VP's of regional creative. Another senior appointment was Claire Tan, who moved from SPRG Consulting as senior VP of group communications. 

Lazada continues to grow its ecommerce business and has expanded its digital payments capabilities with the hiring of Ant Group's Dayong Zhang to lead its payments efforts. On the marketing front, the firm hired K-pop star Hyun Bin as the first brand ambassador for its Lazmall business and rebranded its logistics business too. 

Outgoing CMO Zhou has had to handle a tricky period as CMO for Lazada. While homebound audiences have been an obvious target for the platform during the pandemic, she has also had to be an empathetic marketer in this time. For example, to keep the celebrations of Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr alive in Indonesia last year, Lazada celebrated the festivities with more than 5,000 hours of content through LazLive’s #BerkahAdadiRumah Shoppertainment livestreaming, even as it doubled down on its Shoppertainment strategy through LazLive. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

4 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

7 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

8 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

9 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

10 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Mary Zhou, Lazada
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Mary Zhou, Lazada

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
Advertising
Jun 2, 2021
Matthew Miller

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Mary Zhou, Lazada Group
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Mary Zhou, Lazada Group

NTUC Income documents an eerily empty Singapore
Advertising
May 6, 2020
Ad Nut

NTUC Income documents an eerily empty Singapore

Just Published

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global ...

In unusual move, Omnicom buys two German agencies that already work with client.

Singapore parents not amused by clowns-outside-schools marketing stunt
News
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore parents not amused by clowns-outside-schoo...

A public-speaking academy has apologised and halted an activity that saw it place men in clown makeup outside primary schools today, where they, according to some reports, interacted with children.

Eating ice cream in an Airbnb: Australia's top 100 brands
Country Rankings
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Eating ice cream in an Airbnb: Australia's top 100 ...

Magnum, Airbnb and electronics giant Hitachi rocket up more than 100 places in our ranking of Australia's favourite brands, a list that branding experts say displays a mixture of innovation and dependability.

Australians swap travel for a trip to the supermarket
Country Rankings
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Australians swap travel for a trip to the supermarket

Campaign's exclusive ranking of Australia's top local brands shows consumer support has shifted to businesses which delivered on essential needs—from groceries to banking, internet connectivity to search. Google becomes only international brand in the top 10.