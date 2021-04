Change baby's diaper to avoid mythical monsters

Taking inspiration from Indonesian monster myths, a new campaign for Sweety Silver Pants by BBDO Indonesia and BBDO Guerrero advises parents to change their baby’s diaper "before it changes them".

The three monsters in the print advertising series, representing little ones who are upset due to wet nappies and/or diaper rash, are patterned after creatures from Indonesian folklore: The Leyak, the Genderuwo, and the Buto Ijo.

Ad Nut loves the illustrations, as well as the use of local culture. You should click to enlarge the images above and enjoy the details.

Also, don't miss the campaign's three radio ads, which feature a completely different—and quite funny—creative direction. Each one slowly builds up to the moment that...something...arrives.

CREDITS

BBDO Guerrero

• Creative Chairman: David Guerrero

• Executive Creative Director: Federico Fanti

• Creative Director: Ali Silao

• Creative Director: Emman Carandang

• Creative Director: Jamie Que

• Creative Services Director: Al Salvador

• Print Producer: Zeth Pascual

• Head of Final Art Studio: Manny Vailoces

• Senior Account Manager: Lucelle Zuniga

• Senior Account Manager: Regie Ucang

• Marketing Assistant: Meda Cruz

BBDO Indonesia / BBDO Greater China

• Executive Creative Director: Syeda Ayesha Ikram

• Writer, CCO: Aricio Fortes

• Chairman & CCO: Leong Wai Foong

• Group Creative Director: Mukund Olety

• Creative Director: Moksa Jiwadana

• Art Director: Meilina Lim (Print)

• Copywriter: Beda Pandutama (Print), Danif Pradana

(Radio)

• FA Artist: Sugiono (Print), Soeyatno (Print)

• Head of Strategy & Business: Ezra Nathanael

• Associate Account Director: Ismaniar Kurniasih

• Account Manager: Hatiti Alfianti

• Account Executive: Hafizh Baihaki

• Senior Producer: Devithia Marpaung (Radio), Fikri Damis

(Radio),Irma Rahmawaty (Print)

• Producer: Siti Syarah Reyma (Print, Audio & Placement)

• Senior Marcom Director: Aviani Primasari

• Senior Marcom Executive: Natalia P Handayani

• Marcom Executive: Tiara Jasmine

• Media Relation Manager: Katrina Hutagaol

• Executive Assistant: Dian Kameswari

• Managing Director: Talha Bin Hisaam

Third Parties

Print Works

Photographer: Illusion CGI Studio

Illustrator: Illusion CGI Studio

Production Company: Illusion CGI Studio

Radio Works

Audio production & English VO Take: Network BBDO, South Africa

Sound Engineer: Greg Canning

Integrated Producer: Caroline Switala (Network BBDO, South Africa*)

Bahasa VO Take: Cut2Cut, Jakarta Indonesia