Advertising Digital News
Diana Bradley
Nov 4, 2022

Hellmann’s creates hub inspired by viral TikTok recipes

The mayonnaise brand is using social media trends to tout its products.

Hellmann’s has created a page on its website dedicated to viral TikTok recipes that use its mayonnaise as a key ingredient. 

The page went live on October 26. It includes recipes for dishes such as a salmon rice bowl, vegan corn “ribs,” a sriracha pesto eggs sandwich and spicy smashed potatoes. Chris Symmes, director of dressings for North America at Hellmann’s parent Unilever, said via email that fans can visit the page for a space where Hellmann’s can create and share its own recipes, all inspired by trends consumers love.  

“TikTok viral recipes continue to be at the forefront of social media, traditional media and culture as a whole,” said Symmes. “We’re seeing a huge increase in SEO searches for these viral TikTok recipes and as a kitchen staple.”

The page does not link to specific viral videos that inspired the recipes, but TikTok users can find them by searching for the recipe names on the video platform. All recipes are Hellmann’s originals and developed by the brand's kitchen team.

Hellmann’s is also using the page to connect with fans of its product and not-yet users who are inspired by cooking and open to testing products. Symmes noted that many trends and conversations about food start on TikTok, and the platform helps brands like Hellmann’s to reach a diverse range of consumers who are eager to try new recipes and food-related products and want to get their cooking content in “snack-size bites.”

“Tapping into viral trends gives us an opportunity to authentically meet our consumers where they already are,” Symmes said. 

For example, Hellmann’s recently jumped into the viral butter board craze to create its own version, a mayonnaise board, with food stylist influencer Meg Quinn. 

“We had Meg ask her followers, ‘Would you create this at home?’ and the comments section erupted into a polarizing conversation,” said Symmes. “Tapping into trends like these allow us to connect with our audience directly.”

The page is also part of Hellmann’s Make Taste, not Waste initiative, which aims to help people transition towards healthier diets and to reduce the environmental impact of the global food chain. 

“We are committed to helping people reduce food in their fridge,” said Symmes. “Not only is this page also an opportunity to tap into the cultural conversation and drive trial, but also an opportunity to inspire both Hellmann’s users and non-users to use up food in their fridge by making these viral TikTok recipes with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.”

 

Source:
PRWeek

