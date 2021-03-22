BBDO's scary ride

2020 was a year in which clients had more need for faster and cheaper digital campaigns, and while many other agencies and production houses had been adjusting and ramping up these capabilities, BBDO found itself retooling to catch up. Among its responses were a new fast-turnaround production studio called Flare in Manila and more widespread staff training on key platforms like Facebook.

But was it too late? To protect revenue, BBDO chose to focus on its core APAC growth markets in China, Japan, India and Australia, opting to fold its Vietnam, Malaysia and Hong Kong offices into Bangkok, Singapore and Shanghai, respectively. Returning to its winning creative culture should be top of mind for the agency in APAC in the coming year.

