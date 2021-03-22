Advertising Media News
BBDO's scary ride

AGENCY REPORT CARD: After years of putting art ahead of science, BBDO found itself in a tougher spot than others in a pandemic-plagued year with less scope for grand creative campaigns.

BBDO campaign for Dove chocolate, 'The Endless Fun Fair'
2020 was a year in which clients had more need for faster and cheaper digital campaigns, and while many other agencies and production houses had been adjusting and ramping up these capabilities, BBDO found itself retooling to catch up. Among its responses were a new fast-turnaround production studio called Flare in Manila and more widespread staff training on key platforms like Facebook. 

But was it too late? To protect revenue, BBDO chose to focus on its core APAC growth markets in China, Japan, India and Australia, opting to fold its Vietnam, Malaysia and Hong Kong offices into Bangkok, Singapore and Shanghai, respectively. Returning to its winning creative culture should be top of mind for the agency in APAC in the coming year.  

Our full Agency Report Card on BBDO—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

